Three drown in two districts

Three people drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Narsingdi and Mymensingh, in two days.

NARSINGDI: A man and his minor son drowned in the Brahmaputra River in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Zakaria Farazi, 50, a resident of Dighakandi Village in the upazila, and his son Sajid Farazi, 7.

Police and local sources said Sajid fell into the water while crossing the river with his father by a banana raft at around 11am.

Zakaria then jumped into the river to save his son. At that time, they both went missing in the river.

Later, locals rescued them and took to Monohardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Monohardi Police Station Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A physically-disabled teenage boy drowned in a pond in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rasel, 18, son of Abdul Quader of Dera Village under Balipara Union in Trishal Upazila of the district.

Local sources said Rasel went missing in a pond adjacent to Gafargaon Railway Station at around 2:30pm while bathing in it.

Being informed, the fire service personnel rushed in and recovered his body from the pond after an hour of frantic effort.

Gafargaon Fire Service Station Officer Ram Prasad Pal confirmed the incident.



















