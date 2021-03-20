Video
Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:16 AM
Home Countryside

Two crushed under train in two districts

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondents

Two men were crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Pabna, in three days.
NATORE: A man was crushed under a train in the district on Thursday morning.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Natore Railway Station Master Ashoke Chakrabarty said a Panchagarh-bound train hit the man in the rail station area in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to Santahar Railway Junction Station, the official added.
ISHWARDI, PABNA: A man was crushed under a train while talking over a mobile phone in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Rakibul Alam Mafiz, 50, a resident Kadamchilan Union in Lalpur Upazila of Natore.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajganj Railway Police Station Shah Kamal said a train of 'Banalata Express' hit Rakibul while he was walking along the rail line in Muladuli area in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy, the OC added.


