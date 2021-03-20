Seven killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Seven people including an elderly woman were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Natore, Sirajganj, Munshiganj and Feni, in three days.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Two men were killed in separate road accidents in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district in two days.

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Yusuf, 60, son of late Bicched Ali, a resident of Khardagatagia Village in Baraigram Upazila of the district.

Local sources said a salt-laden truck hit a motorcycle carrying Yusuf in Khamarpathuria Baturmor area under Chapila Union in the upazila at around 8:45pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police seized the truck and arrested its driver in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gurudaspur Police Station (PS) Md Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.

Earlier, a farmer was killed in another road accident in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 42, son of late Sukil Molla, a resident of Chitlapara Village under Dharabarisha Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a soil-laden trolley hit Saiful in Charkadah Chitlapara area at around 12:30pm, while he was working nearby the house, which left him critically injured.

Later, he died on the way to Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, locals caught Sirajul Islam, the trolley driver, and handed him over to police.

Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: Three people were killed when a truck smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Rashedul, 28, son of Azad, and Shakib, 17, son of Azgar Ali, residents of Dariarpur Uttarpara Village; and auto-rickshaw driver Ashiq, 20, son of Amzad of Shaktipur Village in the upazila.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Shahjahan Ali said the accident took place in Hailaghati area of the upazila at around 2:30am, which left the trio dead on the spot.

During the accident, the truck overturned and fell into the roadside ditch.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's families.

A case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Saraswati, 70, wife of Surend Mandol, a resident of Hanshara Union in the upazila. Local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Ilish Paribahan' hit the woman in Hanshara school gate area on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in the morning, leaving her seriously injured.

She was rushed to a local hospital in Nimtala first and later, shifted to Mitford Hospital in Dhaka following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, she died there at around 11:30am while undergoing treatment.

Hanshara Highway PS OC Md Sohrab Hossain confirmed the incident.

FENI: A truck driver was killed and his assistant injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Mamun, 40, son of Azizul Haque, a resident of Chowmuhani Hazipur area in Begumganj Upazila of Noakhali.

Fire service and highway police sources said two trucks were collided head-on in Lemua Kazirdighi area at around 11pm, which left Mamun and his assistant seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Feni Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Mamun dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy. Physician of the hospital Dr Sahab Uddin confirmed the incident.











