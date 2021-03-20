

Two bridges at Pekua remain incomplete for 15 years

In 2006, the construction works of bridges were started in order to make communication between Ujantia Union in the upazila with isolated island Kariardia and Matarbari of Maheshkhali.

But after raising the pillars, their constructions got suspended. It is now 15 years passing. Still the remaining works are lying undone.

At present, the bridges are standing like witnesses of the time. Only the pillars have been made. As a result, locals are suffering seriously due to communication disarray. The isolated island Kariardia inhabiting 10,000 people looks like a backward village.

The foundation stone of the first bridge was laid by the then state minister for communication affairs Salahuddin Ahmed. The construction cost was fixed at Tk 5.45 crore.

The construction cost of the second bridge was fixed at Tk 6.94 crore.

Contractor Gias Uddin of Messers Chakori Enterprise, who was learnt a follower of the state minister, got both the work orders.

But after 1/11, the contractor went to hide, and the constructions of the bridges got bogged down.

In 2013, a team of LGED inspected the sites of the bridges to implement the project. The project was undertaken by the previous alliance government. Sample soil was taken by the team for testing.

A visit found the bridge's inaugural name plaque at the Karimdad Mia Ghat has developed decaying; pillars installed at the bottom of the river have got tilted; their rods have been taken away by miscreants; and the valuable materials of the bridge were stolen away much before.

Locals said, if these bridges are built, a new communication will be created for people of Ujantia and Matarbari unions.

Local inhabitants like Ziabul Haq Ziku, Shahab Uddin of Kariardia area, and Tipu Sultan, Iqbal Hosain , and Mizbah Uddin said, if these two bridges are constructed, the transportation cost of shrimp and salt will come down; it will expedite development in the localities.

At present, villagers have to cross the river by boat. They fall in accidents frequently.

A chairman candidate, Akram Hossain at Ujantia Union said, if he is elected he will start soon the construction of the two bridges through the local MP.



















PEKUA, COX"S BAZAR, Mar 19: Two under-construction bridges in Pekua Upazila of the district are in urgent need of completion.In 2006, the construction works of bridges were started in order to make communication between Ujantia Union in the upazila with isolated island Kariardia and Matarbari of Maheshkhali.But after raising the pillars, their constructions got suspended. It is now 15 years passing. Still the remaining works are lying undone.At present, the bridges are standing like witnesses of the time. Only the pillars have been made. As a result, locals are suffering seriously due to communication disarray. The isolated island Kariardia inhabiting 10,000 people looks like a backward village.The foundation stone of the first bridge was laid by the then state minister for communication affairs Salahuddin Ahmed. The construction cost was fixed at Tk 5.45 crore.The construction cost of the second bridge was fixed at Tk 6.94 crore.Contractor Gias Uddin of Messers Chakori Enterprise, who was learnt a follower of the state minister, got both the work orders.But after 1/11, the contractor went to hide, and the constructions of the bridges got bogged down.In 2013, a team of LGED inspected the sites of the bridges to implement the project. The project was undertaken by the previous alliance government. Sample soil was taken by the team for testing.A visit found the bridge's inaugural name plaque at the Karimdad Mia Ghat has developed decaying; pillars installed at the bottom of the river have got tilted; their rods have been taken away by miscreants; and the valuable materials of the bridge were stolen away much before.Locals said, if these bridges are built, a new communication will be created for people of Ujantia and Matarbari unions.Local inhabitants like Ziabul Haq Ziku, Shahab Uddin of Kariardia area, and Tipu Sultan, Iqbal Hosain , and Mizbah Uddin said, if these two bridges are constructed, the transportation cost of shrimp and salt will come down; it will expedite development in the localities.At present, villagers have to cross the river by boat. They fall in accidents frequently.A chairman candidate, Akram Hossain at Ujantia Union said, if he is elected he will start soon the construction of the two bridges through the local MP.