Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:16 AM
Letter To the Editor

Tackle price hike

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Dear Sir
Supply and demand, these two words are common in business. In Economics, if there is lack of supply the demand will be increased. If the demand is increased the price also will be increased, and it is natural. But during the holy month Ramadan without having lack of supply, the price of necessary commodities is increased automatically.

Price hike of daily commodities becomes an issue of discuss during Ramadan. There is no record in our country of decreasing price of necessary commodities during Ramadan. It has become a regular phenomenon in our country. The administration makes routine commitment of keeping the price level stable but fails. As a result, consumer has to suffer a lot. People from the poorer section suffer the most. It is known to everybody that there is no valid reason behind the sudden price hike. Some dishonest traders make syndicate who manipulate the market and it increases the price. I draw attention to the authority concerned to ensure fair price of commodities. Simultaneously, punishment for dishonest should be ensure, so that, they cannot do that again.

Empowering the market monitoring teams with sufficient manpower is suggested. The business community also should assist government to keep the price of essential commodities affordable.

Ubaydur Rahman
Student, Dhaka College



