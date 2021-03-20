Labour surplus VS exploitation



ASM Anam Ullah



Developing states have most humiliatingly ignored the compliant workplace's essence and failed to ensure that workers get proper or substantial benefits from the global supply chains or multinationals. Therefore, a critical debate arises from the early 1980s, whether developing countries should be more self-reliant or associated with global political-economic agenda.



Developing countries faced robust criticism, as theso-called industrial revolution was in the central policy of the most developing state, including Bangladesh, where workers' exploitation was also at the centre of academic discussions. The fundamental question of whether developing countries could protect labour rights and human rights by following the national Labour Act or the International Labour Organisation(ILO) Conventions.



The principle of "labour is not a product" is expressed in the ILO's founding preambles. It depicts the view that people should not be considered another component of goods, capital, and wealth production. Instead, those who work for a living should be regarded as human beings and given dignity and respect.



The question is whether the ILO could or would keep their promises that they made 100 years ago. Of course, due to the expansion of global trade, political-economic policy and capitalism, the ILO was hard to follow through on its original promise. However, more complex discussions are whether the ILO will see some positive changes in the coming days on land and human exploitation.



The fundamental factors are commonly classified into three groupsto expand capitalism: (a) land, (b), labour and finally, (c) capital.The land represents resources whose supply is low concerning demand and cannot be increased due to production. The income generates from the ownership of this factor is known as economic rent.



On the other hand, the labour component represents all the producing resources that can only be applied at the expense of human effort. Wages or salaries are the forms of payment for using this factor. The economist's efforts as qualifications can be either manual or mental, although in previous times, and apparently, under communism, only manual labour is considered a producing element.



However, finally, capital, which is regarded as a more complex one. From a simple explanation, it directs all "manufactured" machinery of production - factories, including their equipment, raw materials and finished goods, homes, trade facilities, and more. Capital owners or capitalists ensure to get their income in various possible form; profits and interests are mostly expected at a higher rate.



Therefore, it is generally assumed that the level of an economy's output depends directly, and indeed simply, upon the number of its productive factors in use. It is also supposed that one kind of factor can be substituted for another in production to some degree.



However, in the first volume of Capital, Marx discussed two different methods available for capitalism to increase the rate of exploitation: (a) production of 'absolute surplus value'; and (b) production of 'relative surplus-value. The impact of changes in the working day's length between the three variables in the interaction to determine the surplus-value rate and labour productivity.



The rate of exploitation in the Marxist economy captures a central position. It is a quantitative expression of one of capitalism's main characteristics: exploitation of labour by capital. The rate of exploitation is defined as a ratio of surplus labour and required labour. The rate of exploitation converted into price-theoretical terms is equal to the percentage of surplus-value produced and the cost of production and labour force.



By combining Marx's surplus labour theory, it is again seen that the Bangladesh RMG industry has created many lower-paid jobs for much low-skilled labour. Notably, the RMG brought a massive workforce to the industry after the 1980s; however,its exploitation was of significant concern. More than 84 or 85 per cent of rural Bangladeshi women are employed in the sector with so-called women empowerment status. In contrast, their productivity is very low compare to other RMG producing countries.



Karl Marx, however, adopted the labour theory of David Ricardo (that the value of a product is based on the amount of labour). However, he subscribed to a livelihood theory of wages for a different reason than classical economists. Marx estimates that the existence of a large number of unemployed workers is not population pressure.



Marx's assumption, however, held that unemployments occurs due to capitalists. He re-emphasised Ricardo's belief that any product's exchange price is determined by the hours of labour needed to make it. Moreover, Marx postulated that labour in capitalism was only a product: a worker would get a living wage in exchange for work. However, Marx had the impression that the capital owner could spend more time than required to earn this livelihood and that the additional product-or surplus-value - would be created by the owner in this way.



Wage bargaining retains the theory that the party's relative bargaining power determines wages, hours, and work environments in contracts. Adam Smith (1723-1790) hints at a theory when he mentions that employers have more bargaining power than employees, representing the capitalist's system of production.



Employers were well-positioned to unite their opposition to employee demands, and employers could withstand a more extended income loss than employees. This idea was also, to a significant extent, being undertaken by John Davidson. He proposed the Bargaining Theory of Ways (1898) that wage determination was a highly complex process involving numerous influences that the party's relative bargaining power would have to be established.



Based on Marx's surplus labour theory, Bangladeshi workers have lost bargaining power in the RMG sector due to fewer opportunities in other informal industries in Bangladesh. This, thus, has been the best opportunity for local and international capitalists to ensure that workers are severely exploited with low wages, and at the same time, compromised with shoddy workplaces and more.



Perhaps, because of globalisation and neoliberalism, developing countries benefit from their economic transactions; nevertheless, workers' exploitation is a significant issue that Bangladesh or other developing countries have failed to stop. In this way, not only RMG workers are showing less productivity, but it also affects Bangladesh's organisational and national productivity.



In summary, from Marx's point of view, my advice here to the Government of Bangladesh and RMG employers and (BGMEA) is to repeal exploitation by producing surplus labour as a productive worker. From Marx's perspectives, surplus labour is never adequately compensated in the capitalist production method. Therefore, it was essential for a developing country to build workers with proper education, training and awareness. In this way, the productive workers come up with positive results for themselves and the organisations and national GDP.



The writer is an Australian Academic















