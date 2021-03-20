

Ekushey Book Fair despite a challenge



However, Ekushey book fair is the country's largest book festival, which is traditionally organised in the month of February. But this year it has been arranged in March due to pandemic induced predicaments. A total of 834 stalls have been allocated to 540 organisations.



This year the fair has been dedicated to the martyrs of 1971 Liberation War. The main theme jointly focuses on "Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of Independence".



At the inaugural ceremony, the PM unveiled the cover of "New China 1952", the official English version of "Amar Dekha Noya Chin" written by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She also distributed the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2020 among the recipients.



However, each year bookworms and literary enthusiasts eagerly waits to participate in the month long book fair - held in remembrance of 1952 Language Movement martyrs. The history of the book fair goes back to 1972, when it informally began on Bangla Academy premises. In 1978, the academy officially took the responsibility of organizing the book fair every year.



a nation cannot be prosperous, if people do not give due honour and add further excellence to their art, culture, language and literature. Amar Ekushey Boi Mela is such an occasion which creates the opportunity for us to nourish the Bengali culture. Seminars and cultural events play a significant role in this regard.



Because of the pandemic, the authorities' concerned took the health issue of visitors with added precaution. Therefore, it has taken some extra measures to inspire book lover so that they visit the fair--despite the pandemic. In order to accommodate book lovers and ensure social distancing , land earmarked for fair has been expanded to 15,00,000 sqft. Visitors to the fair will have to mask up at all times. Hand sanitisation booths have also been set up at all entrances for visitors. There are also four emergency shelters at the Suhrawardy Udyan. In addition, alongside all necessary health precautions, there are strict security arrangements in the venue to prevent any unpleasant incidents.



