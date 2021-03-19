Evict 74 illegal structures from Buriganga channel: HC

The High Court (HC) on Thursday asked the deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) to evict 74 illegal structures in three months from the

original Buriganga channel in the area of Hazaribagh and Kamrangirchar of Dhaka. The court asked the DC and BIWTA to submit a compliance report before it by June 26.

It also ordered police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to provide assistance to DC and BIWTA in carrying out the eviction process. The HC bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammed Ullah passed the order following a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).

The HC carried out the order after the directorate of survey submitted a survey report to the bench. In the report, Survey of Bangladesh stated that there are 74 unauthorised structures including buildings and tin-shed houses in the original channel of Buriganga River in Hazaribagh and Kamrangirchar area.

Lawyer Manzill Musrshid argued for the HRPB while lawyer Amatul Karim appeared for Department of Environment and Deputy Attorney General Arobindo Kumar Roy represented the State. On October 12 last year, the HC had directed the Survey of Bangladesh to submit a report about the illegal structures in the original channel of Buriganga River in Hazaribagh and Kamrangirchar area.





