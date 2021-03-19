Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 March, 2021, 1:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held       PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister      
Home Front Page

Evict 74 illegal structures from Buriganga channel: HC

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday asked the deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) to evict 74 illegal structures in three months from the
original Buriganga channel in the area of Hazaribagh and Kamrangirchar of Dhaka. The court asked the DC and BIWTA to submit a compliance report before it by June 26.
It also ordered police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to provide assistance to DC and BIWTA in carrying out the eviction process. The HC bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammed Ullah passed the order following a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).
The HC carried out the order after the directorate of survey submitted a survey report to the bench. In the report, Survey of Bangladesh stated that there are 74 unauthorised structures including buildings and tin-shed houses in the original channel of Buriganga River in Hazaribagh and Kamrangirchar area.
Lawyer Manzill Musrshid argued for the HRPB while lawyer Amatul Karim appeared for Department of Environment and Deputy Attorney General Arobindo Kumar Roy represented the State. On October 12 last year, the HC had directed the Survey of Bangladesh to submit a report about the illegal structures in the original channel of Buriganga River in Hazaribagh and Kamrangirchar area.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid may become ‘seasonal’: UN
Evict 74 illegal structures from Buriganga channel: HC
TCB starts selling essential commodities at a fair price in the capital
Distortion of history in Bangladesh Bank’s book unforgivable offence: HC
41st BCS preliminary test today
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Rajapaksa arrives today
coronavirus update bangladesh
Hun Sen greets BD people on Mujib Borsho


Latest News
Maldivian president leaves Dhaka for home
13 cops killed in Mexico ambush
Asia markets retreat as rate fears trump recovery optimism
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held
Three killed in Sirajganj road accident
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
US, China trade angry barbs at high-level Alaska talks
Ibrahimovic's Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit
Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket
Most Read News
Corona infected Rizvi hospitalised
Getting our courts out of the shackles of backlog
Country reports highest daily COVID cases in 3 months
Registered Hajj aspirants asked to take Covid vaccine
HC grants Erfan Salim's bail, no bar to release
Bangladesh, Maldives begin bilateral talks
Dhaka-Male sign four MoUs
Bangladesh, Maldives agrees to sign PTA
Mother-daughter found slaughtered in Habiganj house
Australia sees first population drop since World War I
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft