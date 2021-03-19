Distortion of history in Bangladesh Bank’s book unforgivable offence: HC

The High Court (HC) on Thursday warned the Bangladesh Bank officials that the distortion of history about Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a book titled 'Bangladesh Bank-er Itihash' would not be tolerated.

Earlier, the BB officials had apologised before the court in this regard and informed the court that all books which contained the distortion have already been destroyed.

Granting their apology, the HC observed that distortion of history is an unforgiveable offence, they must be careful in future.

The HC bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali commented it while disposing of a writ petition filed by Dr Kazi Ertaza Hasan, editor of daily Bhorer Pata.

The writ was filed in October in 2018 seeking necessary order on the distortion of history in the book published by the central bank.

The court disposed of a rule issued following writ petition as the BB officials have earlier apologised before the court in this regard.

Lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua appeared for the writ petitioner while lawyer Ajmalul Hossain stood for BB officials and Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mynul Hasan represented the State during the hearing in the court.

In the 'Bangladesh Bank-er Itihash,' published in December in 2017 there is no picture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman or any mention of his contributions in establishing the Bangladesh Bank.

The book had contained pictures of then Pakistan president Ayub Khan and the then East Pakistan provincial governor Abdul Monem Khan.

