41st BCS preliminary test today

Amid protest from a section of candidates demanding postponement of preliminary tests of 41st Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) due to recent upsurge of Covid 19 infections in the country, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to conduct the test on Friday (today) following full compliance with hygiene rules and health guidelines.

According to BPSC officials, more than 475,000 applicants will appear in the preliminary tests of the 41st BCS this year. It is the highest number of aspirants in the history of BCS exams.

BPSC Chairman Sohorab Hossain told this correspondent, "The 41st BCS examination will take place

on due time following the directives of the higher courts. To hold the exams, necessary preparations have been taken. Necessary steps have been taken to hold the test in accordance with the rules of hygiene.

A section of people have been spreading rumours that the examinations will not be held on March 19. The Public Service Commission urged all not to listen to the rumours and attend the exam centres in time, he added.

Meanwhile in a statement, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) urged the aspirants to start for the examination centres taking adequate times in hands due to movements of VVIPs and foreign guests visiting Dhaka to attend the programmes of the celebration of golden jubilee of independence and birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The DMP authority said due to the VVIP and foreign guest's movements, vehicular movement in some important roads will remain restricted. In this situation, it would be better for the examinees to start for the centres keeping time in hands, so that they can enter the centres before 8:30am.

The preliminary tests of the 41st BCS will start at 10:00am and continue till 12:00pm on Friday.

The examinations of 41st BCS will be held following the Multidimensional Personality Questionnaire (MPQ) method. To ensure smooth examinations, the candidates were instructed to make the necessary training in this regard on Wednesday (March 18).

BPSC Examination Controller Nesaruddin Ahmed said the total number of applicants in the 41st BCS exam is 475,000 and it is the highest in the history of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exams. A total of 412,000 aspirants applied for the 40th BCS exam in 2018.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BPSC issued instructions for the examination. It said the preliminary test will be held with multiple choice questions (MCQ). The exams will be taken simultaneously in the centres of Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions on March 19 from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

Due to upsurge in Covid-19 transmission, it was specifically asked to follow the health guidelines for appearing in the test. To maintain the guidelines, the authority has given some specific instructions.

The instructions that must be followed are sufficient lighting and ventilation much be provided, arrangement of washing hands or using disinfectants must be ensured outside the examination rooms and arrangement of non-contact infrared thermometer device must be ensured for measuring body temperature during entrance in the centres.

The authorities must have to ensure sufficient face masks and disinfection system, all premises, including the floor of the educational institution, must be cleaned and disinfected, posters or scallops with a message about hygiene must be displayed and crowd must be controlled with the cooperation of law enforcement agencies.

It has also asked the authorities to ensure social distancing of three feet among all aspirants in the centres and no examinees without a mask is allowed to enter the hall. It would also ensure supply of water, sewerage and waste management, as well as a clean environment in educational institutions.

The guardians of the aspirants have been urged to avoid gatherings outside the examination centres.







