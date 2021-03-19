Video
Friday, 19 March, 2021
Front Page

No need for lockdown if health rules followed: Zahid

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

The government is yet to take any decision on imposing lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic, says Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), earlier, suggested that the government should impose a complete lockdown across the country as both infections and deaths were on the rise again.
Zahid Maleque came up with the remark as the Chief Guest at a function organized on the occasion
of Women's Day at Khamarbari Krishibid Institute in the capital on Wednesday.
"We have to work according to the hygiene rules. We've to maintain social distance and get vaccinated. At the same time it is important to remember that only vaccine does not protect you from the virus," he said.
The minister said the government was going to launch mobile courts to raise public awareness. Those who do not wear masks will be fined.
"We are intensifying our activities and hope that with the cooperation of people, corona will come under control again," he added.
"If we don't follow the hygiene rules, corona infection will increase again. In the last 15 days, two million people have traveled to Cox's Bazar and Bandarban. No one wore a face mask. Thousands of people attend weddings and no one wears a mask."
 In the meantime, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) suggested that the government should impose a complete lockdown across the country to tackle the Covid-19 situation as both infections and deaths are on rise again.
The DGHS came up with the suggestion at a meeting with experts on Tuesday.
If a countrywide complete lockdown is not possible, the government needs to restrict public gathering to maintain the economic balance of the country, suggested the meeting.
DGHS Director General ABM Khurshid Alam presided over the meeting.
The meeting, held on the back of a sudden deterioration in the Covid-19 situation, came up with a 12-point proposal including postponement of public examinations including BCS exam.
The proposals have been sent to the Health Ministry and Cabinet Division.
If complete lockdown is not possible, DGHS has recommended closure of public meeting keeping in view the coordination of economic activities.
Kitchen markets, public transport, shopping malls, mosques, political gatherings, voting, waz mahfils, Ramadan iftar mahfils, etc should be restricted.
Educational institutions that are closed should not be reopened. Other activities also need to be limited.
Any public examination (including BCS, SSC, HSC, Madrasa, Dakhil) should be stopped.
Steps should be taken to isolate patients with Covid-19.
Those who come in contact with Covid-19 patients should be kept under strict quarantine.
Arrangements have to be made to keep those who come from abroad or expatriates under strict quarantine for 14 days. If necessary, the help of the military can be taken in this regard.
Eid holidays should be reduced.
The hygiene rules need to be enforced more vigorously.
Manpower needs to be further increased at the port of entry and surveillance activities need to be intensified.
Initiatives should be taken to conduct all types of meetings in a virtual manner.
Traffic in tourist areas should be restricted.
The Covid-19 situation has taken a serious turn since the beginning of March after two months of relatively few case detections and deaths in the country.




