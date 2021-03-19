Video
Home Front Page

Daily Covid-19  cases surge to10.45pc

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

The country on Thursday saw the highest number of cases detected in a single day within the past 100 days as 2,187 people were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, taking the number of Covid-19 cases at 564,939, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)
The positivity rate has jumped to 10.45 per cent.
In the last 24 hours, 16 people have died in the country, bringing the total death toll to 8,624 and it also informed that the death rate still stands at 1.53 per cent.
On 9 December, the country     had detected 2,202 cases.
On Wednesday and Tuesday, the daily infection rate stood at 7.68 per cent and 8.29 per cent respectively.
On Monday, the infection rate increased to 9.48 per cent, which was the highest since December 21, when the rate was 9.38 per cent.
Besides, 2,187 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 564,939 with a 91.61 per cent recovery rate.
Meanwhile, 20,925 samples were tested in 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,349,194 samples have been tested in the country so far.
Among the latest day's victims, 12 were men and 4 were women. They died in different hospitals across the country.
Thirteen of them were in Dhaka and one each in Chattogram, Rajshahi and Khulna division.
The country's first three cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the novel coronavirus on March 18 of the same year.
However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 2,694,724 lives and infected 121,924,515 people across the world till Thursday, according to Worldometer.
As many as 98,263,179 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 219 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December of 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.




« PreviousNext »

