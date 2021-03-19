ACC sues Pirojpur municipality mayor

The Anti Corruption Commission has filed a case against Pirojpur sadar Municipality Mayor Md Habibur Rahman Malek and his wife Neela Rahman for acquiring illegal assets worth around Tk 36.34crore.

Deputy Director of ACC head office Md Ali Akbar filed the case at the ACC integrated district office in Barisal on Thursday.

The case alleges that the assets worth Tk 36,34,07,932 illegally acquired by the accused were out of source of income.

The case was filed against them for committing a punishable offense under Section 27 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004 and Sections 4 (2) and 4 (3) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2012 as there was no known source of the money earned.

ACC also filed another case against 27 others, including Pirojpur Sadar Municipality Mayor Md Habibur Rahman Malek.

The case alleges that the case was filed against 27 people, including the mayor, for illegally appointing and appointing people to various posts in Pirojpur municipality through forgery, fraud and abuse of power.





