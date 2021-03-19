

Millions displaced due to climate-change disasters



The point, however, though the figures cover only a six-month period from September 2020 to February 2021, they pin pointedly sheds light on an accelerating global trend of climate-related displacement.



Restricting our focus within Southeast Asia, a number of observers and experts reflexively fixate on Bangladesh-a low-lying, lower riparian nation often convulsed by destructive floods. In reality, the entire region is dangerously vulnerable.



Rising sea levels and flooding threaten the coastal states of India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka-as well as Bangladesh.



Our country has been projected to be a regional 'ground zero' for climate migration. Under the worst-case scenario, the country could have more than 13 million climate migrants by 2050-more than any other type of internal migration. In particular, the high risk of climate-induced migration is particularly vivid in the Sunderbans - it is highly susceptible to sea level rise, destructive storms, land erosion, and water salinity.



Recent years have seen human flight from the Sunderbans Islands due to intensified storms. More flight could be on the horizon when the major sectors of employment-farming, fishing, betel-leaf growing, and tourism-gets severely hit by unpredictable and destructive weather events.



However, at a broader level, intensifying climate migration in South Asia is not only a looming humanitarian crisis-it is also a regional stability risk. Growing rural-to-urban migration has already added burdens on our already-overcrowded cities to provide extra food, shelter, and jobs.



However, it is encouraging to note, in line with growing and intensified climate induced disasters , the government's major response initiatives is particularly focused on climate migration.



It has formulated a "National Strategy on the Management of Disaster and Climate-Inducted International Displacement". Also a framework within the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has been put in place to tackle climate-induced internal displacements.



Additionally, Bangladesh has been a pioneer in the region for its efforts to integrate climate change into the government's interagency structure. Plans are afoot to establish a climate change agency in every government ministry, and the Planning Commission-a government advisory body-releases five- and ten-year plans on climate change.



