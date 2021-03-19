Is giving birth to a baby girl crime?

Dear Sir

The incident reported by various new media in connection of a 23-year-old woman who has been forced to leave her husband's house for giving birth to a baby girl in Gaibandha's Sadullapur upazila has made many of us deeply shocked and saddened.



This instance utterly depicts a Middle Age mindset- even in the age of knowledge, conscience and civilization- that giving birth to a girl child results such dire consequences for the respective mother. Is the mother solely responsible for giving birth to a baby-girl? Or what's wrong with expecting a girl-child in the family? It is nothing but a pervasive attitude and unfavorable sentiment towards the girl and women in the country even today when we are living in a so called educated and advanced society!



Even in this epoch of development and numerous achievements the birth of a girl is not welcomed and greeted with gladness and fanfare rather treated with intense disappointment, unfortunate outcome, and biased inclination later which leads the treatment between boys and the girls into a noticeably discriminatory state. This prejudicial as well as misogynist tendency is extremely unsolicited and far more deserves to be ejected now on from the minds of all individuals.



Wares Ali Khan, Sadar

Narsingdi