

Why USA should alter its policy towards Middle-East?



If we analyse this remark, we'll uncover that remark's implication is profound. She emphasizes the need for encouragement and persistence from the Middle-Easterners to overcome the current predicament in the Middle-East. However, the reality is wholly contrary. Yes, the Middle-Easterners try to ensure their lasting peace, but not by showing reckless, but by intimidation through weapons. Political analysts just understand the Middle-East through one thing and that's 'battleground'. Arms trade festivals can be seen everywhere from Saudi Arabia to the Maghreb, no matter it's legal or not. And these weapons are used against innocent people in Yemen, Syria, Libya, Palestine, Iraq, who are being used as 'scapegoats' in the wars.



So the word 'Peace' isn't available in their dictionary. Only war is their daily companion. And the country that has been playing as a 'key' player in the whole Middle-East is the USA. It has been pursuing a policy in the Middle-East since 1945, "Start a battle and deal arms". This policy hasn't changed from Harry S Truman to the Trump administration.



I'm not saying that Biden's new regime can modify this policy overnight. But from the beginning of the US presidential election 2020, he promised to rewrite Middle-East policy. Now it's Biden's turn to keep his pledge as the POTUS. And some of his decisions on the Middle-East are noticeable. Biden has much more to do to bring the Middle-East back from the 'battleground' to the 'land of heaven'.



Saudi Arabia is always at the centre of Middle-East politics. Saudi Arabia is considered America's one of the best allies in the Middle-East. Whenever a battle breaks out in the Middle-East, Saudi Arabia joins the USA in the war. It's said Saudi-America relations are mainly based on 'oil and arms' deals. The USA has been following this 'oil and arms' policy with Saudi Arabia.



But recently US administration released a report on the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, proving that a new twist is about to materialize in US-Saudi relations. The report cites Saudi Crown Prince Salman as the main culprit in Khashoggi's murder case. Although Biden hasn't taken any action against Salman, the report shows that Salman doesn't hesitate to eliminate his hardliners, whether in Saudi Arabia or Istanbul or elsewhere. Recently, Salman has been often accused of trying to assassinate former Saudi intelligence official Saad Jabri in Canada. In this way, Prince Salman is in an image crisis for his actions.



Meanwhile, several members of the US Congress have launched an anti-Salman campaign. Two lawsuits have been charged against him in America and Germany. Also, the USA and the EU are considering banning arms exports to Saudi Arabia. And it's crucial to implement because Salman has killed and displaced thousands of civilians in the name of suppressing Houthi rebels in Yemen. Biden has already withdrawn the USA from Yemen campaign. He also hinted the USA won't advocate Saudi's anti-Iran rhetoric like Trump. He's ready to call Iran for negotiating on the nuclear deal.



That's why the USA must do so with Iran's opponents Saudi Arabia, Israel and the UAE in mind. Most importantly, it'll be obstructing for the Biden regime to compensate for the role that the previous regime played in the assassination of Iran's senior military official Qassem Suleimani and top nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh and Trump was, directly and indirectly, here. Besides, Biden also needs to think about how to prevent Iran from aiding the Houthis in Yemen. This means America will have to take several steps to deal with Iran. Biden could follow the 'old wine in a new bottle' strategy by following Obama's policy on Iran.



Biden's third challenge is to alter Trump's Israel-Palestine policy. The issue has remained unresolved since the beginning of the Middle East conflict. Regardless, Biden has been denouncing Trump-Kushner's so-called 'Peace Plan'. Though he has supports for Israel, he always disagrees with Israel's settlement activity in the West Bank. Because it's a huge obstacle in resolving the 'two states' solution. Biden must present a policy that could balance the interest of his close allies, Israel and Israel's opponent Palestine.



Nonetheless, Biden has implemented a crucial decision by refusing transfer of $23 billion worth F-35 to the UAE and Bahrain. We know Trump brokered an agreement, which is known as the Abraham Accord', between Bahrain and the UAE to normalise diplomatic relations with Israel. UAE and Bahrain's main goal was to purchase modern US weapons, missiles and fighter planes like F-35. They wanted to assist Saudi Arabia in Yemen campaign. But USA's new regime shattered the enthusiasms of Bahrain and the USA by suspending the arms deal. The USA should attribute more blockades on these belligerent Arab countries to halt them from participating in battles.



However, the rise of Turkey isn't well-received by the USA. However, it'll be very problematic for America to curb Erdogan from carrying out the horrific plan to outrage the Kurds in Syria and Iraq. As one of the key players in the Middle-East, it'll be very troublesome for the USA to handle Turkey. That's why Biden should be 'friendly' rather than 'conservative' with Turkey.



Nonetheless, it's still dubious what the US position will be on the Syria issue. In particular, Biden hasn't taken any action to crack down on ISIS and other terrorist groups in the Middle-East. The USA recently bombed Syria, saying that the US bombing of Syria won't stop. So it would be difficult to follow a specific policy on the Syria Issue and counter-terrorism in Middle-East.



However, the USA will continue to pursue relations with its Middle-East allies. And it's very significant to do so because the USA must rely on its Middle-East allies to determine global fuel prices, contain Iran, curb terrorism, end the war in Yemen and Syria and establish peace between Israel and Palestine. It remains to be seen whether Biden's Middle-East policy can transform the Middle-East from a 'battleground' to a 'land of paradise'.

The writer is a student,

Department of International

Relations, University of Dhaka







