

Stop transgender inequality



It is obvious that the Hijras are not a migrated race or have not come from the population of the tribal groups; rather they are by birth the defective children of the parents living in the mainstream of the society. It is sad that when their identity as Hijra is discovered, they hardly have any scopes to live in their family.They are automatically excluded from all sorts of family bondage and start living with other Hijras in the Hijra community. They are one of the marginalized communities excluded from cultural, religious, political and professional life.



Truly, over the years the Hijra population has changed their ways of livelihood. Once it was common to observe that the majority of the Hijras used to lead their livelihoods in the rural areas in singing and dancing at weddings or child birth. They were even invited to bless married couples and newborn babies. The Hijra used to come to the yard of the house of newborn baby and dance with singing coral songs to bless the newborn babies.



But at present they are no more confined to the rural areas, rather have come to the cities and towns for their survival. They are found to seek alms in a group from the passers-by and the travelers. In most cases, they are dependent on others' charity as they have hardly any scopes to enter the main stream of the society. On top of that, many of them are involved in sex trade.



The existing social stigma and attitudes of the people towards the transgender force them to face violence and many sorts of inequalities throughout their life. The society thinks that they are the inferior creatures and in many cases, their rights have not been established in the society. They are being sexually harassed. Not only that, they are beingverbally abused due to their defective sex identity.



Poverty is their constant companion as they hardly have any scopes to enter the labor force. Besides, initiatives are hardly found to train the community to include the mainstream in the society. They face discrimination in legal protection, health coverage, education and many more issues amid the country posing a great threat upon their life. It may be in many cases called that they are denied of basic rights and privileges to survive on earth.



They have been entitled the voting right as third gender population. It is certain that as per law of the country they are supposed to enjoy rights and privileges but socially they are still being downtrodden due to the existing malpractices against them.



Another thing is that, conservative attitudes of the society do not permit them to receive institutional education along with others in the inclusive society. Ensuring their rights by law and making all these effective into practicalities are still tough for this community as social approach has not been as appreciative as to welcome the Hijras in the mainstream.



Anyhow, it is great to know that recently an appreciative news of a transgender woman has got viral. It is the first time in Bangladesh and probably in the world that Tashnuva Anan Shishir, a transgender woman has been appointed as a news presenter on a television channel in Bangladesh.



This channel has marked the international women's day this year with the news bulletin of the transgender woman. Undoubtedly, the success of Tashnuva Anan Shishir combating all kinds of odds is a great message for her community. Again it has been proved that the will - power can transcend all difficulties on the way to success.



Not only Shishir, a few other transgender women are struggling to include their community in the mainstream. But the path to establish the rights of the Hijra community is not still smooth. However, it is true that many government, nongovernment and religious organizations are working to include this community in the workforce that will give them the rights to survive respectfully in the world.



Recently, dailies have exposed that Bangladesh's first religious school for transgender people has opened in Dhaka where the transgender will be taught on Islamic and vocational subjects free of charge. Certainly, such initiatives deserve admirations and help to open up many other opportunities for them in the society.



Lastly, the laws to protect the Hijra community from all sorts of violence prevailing against them hardly do any work unless the humane societal attitudes are preserved for this marginalized community. For this, there finds no alternatives to creating mass awareness amid the people of every society. More importantly, the Hajras should come out of their cocoon to include themselves in the main stream of the society and establish their worth to end up the malpractices against them.

The writer teaches at Prime University









