

Mujib: An eternal inspiration for freedom



No one knew that the boy, who was born into a modest family 101 years ago on March 17 in Tungipara, a barely heard of neighbourhood of now Gopalganj district, would one day win the hearts of millions of people of a country after liberating them from decades of subjugation, exploitation and injustices and address world leaders at the United Nations explaining his vision of the world.



That was the moment of great pride for all Bengalis. As he delivered his historic speech in Bangla at the 29th General Assembly of the United Nations on September 25 in 1974 amid a big round of applause, many of the world leaders heard our native language for the first time in their life and learned about his vision of the world. By speaking in Bangla before the heads of state and government of so many languages and cultures, he honoured our mother tongue in a way no one did before.





A word after a word in Bangla - the language we speak with our mother, father, brothers and sisters- was echoed through the auditorium of the United Nations General Assembly. That was indeed a very proud moment for our language too. And in keeping with the great tradition and following in his father's footprint, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also delivered all her addresses in Bangla at all sessions of the UN General Assembly. This reflects her true love for the language and a higher sense of patriotism.



Not every country in the world was destined to have a leader like Bangabandhu. Bangladesh was blessed to have him as its founding father paralleling those in some countries of the world, for examples Mohandas Gandhi, the Father of the Nation of India who led India's independence through a non-violent resistance, George Washington, the founding father of the United States who led the American Revolution and became the first US president and Winston Churchill, the famous British prime minister who led Great Britain against the Nazi Germany during the World War II.



Leaders like Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are not born every day in our world. They were gifted and very special individuals who were born to inspire their people, organize them for establishment of their rights and lead them in their battle for freedom and independence. Without the leadership of Bangabandhu, Bangladesh could not achieve independence in 1971. But for continued oppression and exploitation by Pakistan, Bangladesh would liberate itself at one point but that would be delayed.



Bangladesh and Bangabandhu are like two sides of the same coin. They are like conjoined twins. They are inseparable from each other. In other words, one is not complete without the other. The life and work of Bangabandhu closely bound him to the emergence of Bangladesh. The true history of Bangladesh will always remain unfinished without Bangabandhu. Similarly, the biography of Bangabandhu will remain incomplete without his role and leadership in the independence of Bangladesh.



His role in awakening the people for their own language and culture, fundamental rights and finally independence began right from our great language movement of 1952. Then throughout the 1950s and 1960s, he continued to inspire people through his mesmerizing speeches. And finally in March - his birth month - 1971 he called upon Bengalis to prepare for war for their ultimate freedom from decades of continued oppression and injustices and declared in clear terms the independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan.



Soon after the midnight of March 26 in 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman sent the following historic declaration of independence to what was then East Pakistan Radio: "This may be my last message. From today, Bangladesh is independent. I call upon the people of Bangladesh wherever you might be and with whatever you have, to resist the army of occupation to the last. Your fight must go on until the last soldier of the Pakistan occupation army is expelled from the soil of Bangladesh and final victory is achieved."



His love for the people of Bangladesh was genuine, unmatched and unpretended. And because of his heartfelt love for the people, he developed a sincere and rock-solid bonding with them which no other politicians of Bangladesh ever could except for Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani. Bangabandhu often used to tell his close associates and trusted political confidants: "My greatest strength is the love for my people; my greatest weakness is that I love them too much." The people of Bangladesh also used to love Bangabandhu genuinely. And they still do.

His Bangladesh, at 50, has achieved significant development virtually in all sectors of the national economy which was matched only by a handful of countries in the world. In a recent article, the Wall Street Journal said: "Bangladesh is notable in South Asia for being the closest proxy for the successful development models seen at various stages in South Korea, China and Vietnam. Export-led development has the best modern track record of moving countries from very low income levels into middle-income status."



As noted by the journal, Bangladesh's exports have registered a spectacular growth over the past decade surpassing those of India and Pakistan for the booming garment industry. As a result of impressive economic upturn over the last several years, the United Nations Committee for Development Policy has recommended Bangladesh's graduation from its least developed category to the status of a developing country. Nothing could be better news than this for Bangladesh at a time when it celebrates its silver jubilee of independence.



However, as recommended by the UN committee, Bangladesh will not officially become a developing country until 2026. Because of the impact of the pandemic of COVID-19 on its economy, the country will need five years instead of three years for transitioning from its least developed to developing status as suggested by the United Nations. This is truly a landmark economic achievement of Bangladesh for which the credit goes largely to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her leadership and inspiration.



Although the assassins' bullets brutally cut short the life of the founding father of Bangladesh along with most of his family members in the most shameful event of the nation's history on August 15 in 1975, they failed to take him out of the hearts of millions of people of the country. Visionaries like Bangabandhu, Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr. never die. Even though they are not physically among us anymore, their visions will remain forever and their ideals will be followed by people through generation after generation.



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is not only the chief architect of our independence and the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, he is also the best of Bengalis of all time who tirelessly championed the rights of people and their aspirations to live free from all forms of subjugations, exploitations and injustices.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network





