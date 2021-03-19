Three murdered in three districts

Three people were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Jashore, Gazipur and Mymensingh, in three days.

JASHORE: A farmer was killed after his wife hit on his head with a stick in Jhikragachha Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Mustakin Hossain Suman, 28, was the son of Daud Hossain, a resident of Fulbari Village under Magura Union in the upazila. The deceased's family members said Mina Khatun, 26, hit on the head of his husband Suman on March 14 over trifling matter, which left him seriously injured.

Later, Suman succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon.

Hearing the death news of the husband, Mina tried to escape, but locals caught her and handed her over to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A teenage boy was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend while returning home from a waz mahfil in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Shahin, 16, a tenth grader at Paburia Chala High School, was the son of Sohag Mia, a resident of Dhalipara Village in the upazila. He lived at his maternal grandfather's house in Paburia Village. The deceased's grandfather Haider Ali said Shahin along with some of his friends went to a waz mahfil (religious gathering) at a neighbouring village at night.

On the way of returning, another friend Sajib along with several associates intercepted them. There an altercation took place among them.

At one stage, Sajib and his associates stabbed Shahin in the belly and chest, leaving him critically injured, police said.

Later, Shahin succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital. Shahin's friend Mokarram was also severely injured in the incident and is now undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Confirming the matter, Sreepur PS Inspector Golam Sarwar said a dispute was created between Shahin and Sajib a few days back over fishing. Following to the dispute, Sajib stabbed him to death and went into hiding. However, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

MYMENSINGH: A madrasa teacher was hacked to death by miscreants in Nandail Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Anisur Rahman Chowdhury, 50, son of late Ahmad Ali Chowdhury, was a resident of Rasulpur Village in the upazila. He was a teacher of an Ebtedayee madrasa in neighbouring Kendua Upazila of Netrakona.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandail PS Md Mizanur Rahman Akanda said Anisur was returning home from Atharabari Rayer Bazar carrying a gas cylinder in his by-cycle at around 8pm. At that time, some unidentified miscreants attacked on Anisur and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Later, locals rushed him to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Anisur dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.