Woman dies of corona in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, Mar 18: A woman died of coronavirus at Manikganj Sadar Hospital in the district town on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sufia Begum, 41, wife of late Islam Mia, a resident of Notun Para area in Sadar Upazila.

Shivaloy Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Asif Iqbal said Sufia tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Since then she had been undergoing treatment at the corona unit of Manikganj Sadar Hospital.

Later, she died there on Tuesday afternoon.

Shivaloy Upazila Nirbahi Officer BM Ruhul Amin Rimon confirmed the matter.







