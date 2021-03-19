Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 March, 2021, 1:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held       PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister      
Home Countryside

Woman dies of corona in Manikganj

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, Mar 18: A woman died of coronavirus at Manikganj Sadar Hospital in the district town on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Sufia Begum, 41, wife of late Islam Mia, a resident of Notun Para area in Sadar Upazila.
Shivaloy Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Asif Iqbal said Sufia tested positive for the virus on Sunday.
Since then she had been undergoing treatment at the corona unit of Manikganj Sadar Hospital.
Later, she died there on Tuesday afternoon.
Shivaloy Upazila Nirbahi Officer BM Ruhul Amin Rimon confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three murdered in three districts
Woman dies of corona in Manikganj
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two dists
A day-long training programme on the Tobacco Control Act was held
Five unnatural deaths in three dists
Man to die for killing father in Bhola
One lakh pieces of corona vaccine sent back from Barishal Div
44 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division


Latest News
Maldivian president leaves Dhaka for home
13 cops killed in Mexico ambush
Asia markets retreat as rate fears trump recovery optimism
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held
Three killed in Sirajganj road accident
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
US, China trade angry barbs at high-level Alaska talks
Ibrahimovic's Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit
Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket
Most Read News
Corona infected Rizvi hospitalised
Getting our courts out of the shackles of backlog
Country reports highest daily COVID cases in 3 months
Registered Hajj aspirants asked to take Covid vaccine
HC grants Erfan Salim's bail, no bar to release
Bangladesh, Maldives begin bilateral talks
Dhaka-Male sign four MoUs
Bangladesh, Maldives agrees to sign PTA
Mother-daughter found slaughtered in Habiganj house
Australia sees first population drop since World War I
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft