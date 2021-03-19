Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 March, 2021, 12:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held       PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister      
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in two dists

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Two people including an elderly woman allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Bogura, in three days.
SIRAJGANJ: A man, said to be a motorcycle thief, reportedly committed suicide by setting himself on fire to save himself from arrest by police in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Jewel Rana, 35, was a resident of Gatiarchar Village under Kawakola Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Bahauddin Faruqi said Jewel Rana was an accused in nine cases, and eight of those for theft incidents.
Following those cases, police raided his house at around 5:30pm.
Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, he locked the house from inside and was staying there.
He did not come out despite calling several times, rather he asked the police to leave and allegedly threatened them in various ways, claimed OC Faruqi.
Later, police brought the local union parishad (UP) chairman and the ward member to the house and asked him again to open the door.
But, they did not get any response from him and saw the flame of fire coming from the house.
Breaking the door open, the police recovered the burnt body.
However, the body was sent to Sirajganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, OC Faruqi added.  
Meanwhile, UP Chairman Abdul Majid said he poured petrol on him and set him on fire to save himself from police.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: An elderly woman reportedly committed suicide in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
Deceased Jotsna Mohanta, 75, wife of late Mongla Chandra Mohanta, was a resident of Dasgram Damuapara Village under Burail Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Jotsna took poison at her room in the house at around 7pm, while her family members were unaware about it.
Later, she died on the way to a local hospital.
Nandigram PS OC Kamrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three murdered in three districts
Woman dies of corona in Manikganj
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two dists
A day-long training programme on the Tobacco Control Act was held
Five unnatural deaths in three dists
Man to die for killing father in Bhola
One lakh pieces of corona vaccine sent back from Barishal Div
44 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division


Latest News
Maldivian president leaves Dhaka for home
13 cops killed in Mexico ambush
Asia markets retreat as rate fears trump recovery optimism
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held
Three killed in Sirajganj road accident
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
US, China trade angry barbs at high-level Alaska talks
Ibrahimovic's Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit
Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket
Most Read News
Corona infected Rizvi hospitalised
Getting our courts out of the shackles of backlog
Country reports highest daily COVID cases in 3 months
Registered Hajj aspirants asked to take Covid vaccine
HC grants Erfan Salim's bail, no bar to release
Bangladesh, Maldives begin bilateral talks
Dhaka-Male sign four MoUs
Bangladesh, Maldives agrees to sign PTA
Mother-daughter found slaughtered in Habiganj house
Australia sees first population drop since World War I
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft