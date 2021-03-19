Two ‘commit suicide’ in two dists

Two people including an elderly woman allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Bogura, in three days.

SIRAJGANJ: A man, said to be a motorcycle thief, reportedly committed suicide by setting himself on fire to save himself from arrest by police in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Jewel Rana, 35, was a resident of Gatiarchar Village under Kawakola Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Bahauddin Faruqi said Jewel Rana was an accused in nine cases, and eight of those for theft incidents.

Following those cases, police raided his house at around 5:30pm.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, he locked the house from inside and was staying there.

He did not come out despite calling several times, rather he asked the police to leave and allegedly threatened them in various ways, claimed OC Faruqi.

Later, police brought the local union parishad (UP) chairman and the ward member to the house and asked him again to open the door.

But, they did not get any response from him and saw the flame of fire coming from the house.

Breaking the door open, the police recovered the burnt body.

However, the body was sent to Sirajganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, OC Faruqi added.

Meanwhile, UP Chairman Abdul Majid said he poured petrol on him and set him on fire to save himself from police.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: An elderly woman reportedly committed suicide in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

Deceased Jotsna Mohanta, 75, wife of late Mongla Chandra Mohanta, was a resident of Dasgram Damuapara Village under Burail Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Jotsna took poison at her room in the house at around 7pm, while her family members were unaware about it.

Later, she died on the way to a local hospital.

Nandigram PS OC Kamrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.









