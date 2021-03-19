Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 March, 2021, 12:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held       PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister      
Home Countryside

Five unnatural deaths in three dists

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

Five people including a man and his son died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Sirajganj and Gazipur, in two days.
ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: A boy died from snakebite in Kauarchar Village of Rowmari Upazila in the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Hridoy Hossain, 11, son of Zinat Ali of the village. He was a fifth grader at Kauarchar Primary School.
The deceased's family members said a venomous snake bit Hridoy while playing with other children nearby the house at around 1pm, which left him critically injured.
Later, he was taken to Rowmari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
SIRAJGANJ: A man and his son were killed while cleaning the septic tank of an under construction mosque in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
The deceased are Hriday, 35, and his son Bishal, 17, residents of Belkuchi municipal area.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Belkuchi Police Station (PS) Nur-e-Alam said Bishal fell sick when he climbed down into the septic tank at Subornasara Dakshinpara area in the afternoon. As he was not responding, Hriday also went down inside the tank in a bid to rescue his son, but the duo died inhaling the toxic gas inside the tank.
Later, members of Fire Service recovered the bodies, the OC added.
GAZIPUR: Two workers have died when an electric tower broke down in Tongi Police Station area in the city.
The incident took place in front of Speed Wall CNG Station on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at around 3pm on Tuesday that also left another worker injured.
The deceased were identified as Sohag Sarkar, 25, and Sumon, 40, residents of Brahmanpara area in Sadar Upazila of Jamalpur. They were employees of Mesars Network Contracting Company.
Quoting eyewitnesses, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Tongi East PS Sheikh Sajal Hossain said two workers were working on the steel electric tower climbing up it with their safety belts.
Suddenly, the tower started to crack at the bottom and then, broke down completely, which left Sohag dead on the spot and two others injured.
The injured were rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Dhaka for better treatment. But, Sumon died on the way, said SI Sajal.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three murdered in three districts
Woman dies of corona in Manikganj
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two dists
A day-long training programme on the Tobacco Control Act was held
Five unnatural deaths in three dists
Man to die for killing father in Bhola
One lakh pieces of corona vaccine sent back from Barishal Div
44 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division


Latest News
Maldivian president leaves Dhaka for home
13 cops killed in Mexico ambush
Asia markets retreat as rate fears trump recovery optimism
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held
Three killed in Sirajganj road accident
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
US, China trade angry barbs at high-level Alaska talks
Ibrahimovic's Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit
Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket
Most Read News
Corona infected Rizvi hospitalised
Getting our courts out of the shackles of backlog
Country reports highest daily COVID cases in 3 months
Registered Hajj aspirants asked to take Covid vaccine
HC grants Erfan Salim's bail, no bar to release
Bangladesh, Maldives begin bilateral talks
Dhaka-Male sign four MoUs
Bangladesh, Maldives agrees to sign PTA
Mother-daughter found slaughtered in Habiganj house
Australia sees first population drop since World War I
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft