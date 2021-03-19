Five unnatural deaths in three dists

Five people including a man and his son died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Sirajganj and Gazipur, in two days.

ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: A boy died from snakebite in Kauarchar Village of Rowmari Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Hridoy Hossain, 11, son of Zinat Ali of the village. He was a fifth grader at Kauarchar Primary School.

The deceased's family members said a venomous snake bit Hridoy while playing with other children nearby the house at around 1pm, which left him critically injured.

Later, he was taken to Rowmari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

SIRAJGANJ: A man and his son were killed while cleaning the septic tank of an under construction mosque in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased are Hriday, 35, and his son Bishal, 17, residents of Belkuchi municipal area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Belkuchi Police Station (PS) Nur-e-Alam said Bishal fell sick when he climbed down into the septic tank at Subornasara Dakshinpara area in the afternoon. As he was not responding, Hriday also went down inside the tank in a bid to rescue his son, but the duo died inhaling the toxic gas inside the tank.

Later, members of Fire Service recovered the bodies, the OC added.

GAZIPUR: Two workers have died when an electric tower broke down in Tongi Police Station area in the city.

The incident took place in front of Speed Wall CNG Station on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at around 3pm on Tuesday that also left another worker injured.

The deceased were identified as Sohag Sarkar, 25, and Sumon, 40, residents of Brahmanpara area in Sadar Upazila of Jamalpur. They were employees of Mesars Network Contracting Company.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Tongi East PS Sheikh Sajal Hossain said two workers were working on the steel electric tower climbing up it with their safety belts.

Suddenly, the tower started to crack at the bottom and then, broke down completely, which left Sohag dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Dhaka for better treatment. But, Sumon died on the way, said SI Sajal.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.









