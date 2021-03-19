Man to die for killing father in Bhola

BHOLA, Mar 18: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death in a case filed over killing his father in 2017.

District and Sessions Judge ABM Mahmudul Haque delivered the verdict.

The condemn convict is Abu Saeed, son of late Abdul Munaf Sajid, a resident of Char Ananda Village in Sadar upazila of the district.

According to the case statement, Abu Saeed hit his father with an iron rod in front of the house on August 23 in 2017, over cutting off of a tree, which left Sajid critically injured.

Later, Sajid succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka on August 25.

After taking deposition of 10 witnesses, the judge handed down the verdict on Thursday.





