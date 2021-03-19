One lakh pieces of corona vaccine sent back from Barishal Div

BARISHAL, Mar 18: People in southern region are showing very less interest in receiving coronavirus vaccine.

Primarily, their un-proven-faith about effectiveness of the vaccine, hassles in receiving at line-up, and almost zero-case of infection just before the vaccine arrival were held to be the main causes to the rejection.

According to official data, a total of 1,06,110 pieces of the made-in-India vaccine have been sent back to Khulna from four districts of Barishal Division - Barishal, Borguna, Bhola, and Potuakhali.

At first, over 16,000 persons were vaccinated per day in the region. But recently it came down to below 1000 per day.

So far, a total of 1,89,014 men and women of about total one crore people in six districts of the region have received vaccines. Of them, 65,670 are women.

According to an investigation, very recently, there was almost no infection case of coronavirus in southern region; so common people have lost their interest to take the vaccine.

Even a concept of negation has grown among educated people about the vaccine effectiveness manufactured in a short time of one year only.

They cannot trust the vaccine as they have very frustrated experience about the country's healthcare system for even very normal diseases.

The declining trend among people in getting inoculated has also been reasoned after few missing cases with who have jabbed the first doses.

The total number of vaccine-administering centres is 46 in 42 upazilas of these districts.

If the age-limit is lifted, numerous people can be interested in receiving vaccines, knowledgeable sources observed.

According to the Barishal Divisional Health Department (DHD) sources, a total of 81,110 doses from Barishal District, 3,100 from Borguna , 16,000 from Bhola, and 6,000 doses from Potuakhali District have been sent back to Khulna.

DHD's Director Dr. Basudev Das said, "We have stock of vaccines according to demand of Barishal Division."

"So despite sending back to other places, there will be no deficit of vaccines with us," he added.

To mention, a total of 3.96 lakh doses of vaccine were sent to southern region for its six districts on February 27.







