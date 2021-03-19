Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 March, 2021, 12:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held       PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister      
Home Countryside

One lakh pieces of corona vaccine sent back from Barishal Div

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Mar 18:  People in southern region are showing very less interest in receiving coronavirus vaccine.
Primarily, their un-proven-faith about effectiveness of the vaccine, hassles in receiving at line-up, and almost zero-case of infection just before the vaccine arrival were held to be the main causes to the rejection.
According to official data, a total of 1,06,110 pieces of the made-in-India vaccine have been sent back to Khulna from  four districts of Barishal Division - Barishal, Borguna, Bhola, and Potuakhali.
At first, over 16,000 persons were vaccinated per day in the region. But recently it came down to below 1000 per day.    
So far, a total of 1,89,014  men and women of about total one crore people in six districts of the region have received vaccines. Of them, 65,670 are women.
According to an investigation, very recently, there was almost no infection case of coronavirus in southern region; so common people have lost their interest to take the vaccine.
Even a concept of negation has grown among educated people about the vaccine effectiveness manufactured in a short time of one year only.
They cannot trust the vaccine as they have very frustrated experience about the country's healthcare system for even very normal diseases.
The declining trend among people in getting inoculated has also been reasoned after few missing cases with who have jabbed the first doses.
The total number of vaccine-administering centres is 46 in 42 upazilas of these districts.
If the age-limit is lifted, numerous people can be interested in receiving vaccines, knowledgeable sources observed.
 According to the Barishal Divisional Health Department (DHD) sources, a total of 81,110 doses from Barishal District, 3,100 from Borguna , 16,000 from Bhola, and 6,000 doses from Potuakhali District have been sent back to Khulna.   
 DHD's Director Dr. Basudev Das said, "We have stock of vaccines according to demand of Barishal Division."
"So despite sending back to other places, there will be no deficit of vaccines with us," he added.
To mention, a total of 3.96 lakh doses of vaccine were sent to southern region for its six districts on February 27.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three murdered in three districts
Woman dies of corona in Manikganj
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two dists
A day-long training programme on the Tobacco Control Act was held
Five unnatural deaths in three dists
Man to die for killing father in Bhola
One lakh pieces of corona vaccine sent back from Barishal Div
44 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division


Latest News
Maldivian president leaves Dhaka for home
13 cops killed in Mexico ambush
Asia markets retreat as rate fears trump recovery optimism
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held
Three killed in Sirajganj road accident
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
US, China trade angry barbs at high-level Alaska talks
Ibrahimovic's Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit
Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket
Most Read News
Corona infected Rizvi hospitalised
Getting our courts out of the shackles of backlog
Country reports highest daily COVID cases in 3 months
Registered Hajj aspirants asked to take Covid vaccine
HC grants Erfan Salim's bail, no bar to release
Bangladesh, Maldives begin bilateral talks
Dhaka-Male sign four MoUs
Bangladesh, Maldives agrees to sign PTA
Mother-daughter found slaughtered in Habiganj house
Australia sees first population drop since World War I
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft