44 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Mar 18: A total of 44 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Wednesday morning.

Some 17 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,897 in the division. Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.

Of the newly infected people, four are in Rajshahi, three in Natore, two in Joypurhat, six in Bogura and one in Pabna and one in Sirajganj districts.

Among the total infected, 24,458 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 399 died of it in the division till Wednesday morning.

Earlier, some 27 more people contracted the virus in the division in the last 24 hours on Monday, taking the total cases to 25,880.

It was confirmed by Divisional Director of Health Dr. Habibul Ahsan Talukder on Tuesday noon.











