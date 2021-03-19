Two held in rape cases in two dists

Two men were arrested in separate rape cases in two districts- Shariatpur and Rangamati, in four days.

SHARIATPUR: A young man was arrested from Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday for allegedly raping an eighth grader girl on false promise of marriage.

The arrested person is Abul Hossain, 25, son of Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan of Shoulpara Union in the upazila. He has obtained an MA from Dhaka University and was scheduled to take part in the 41st Bangladesh Civil Service exam.

Police and local sources said Abul had a six-month affair with the 17-year-old victim. He had sexually exploited the girl with a promise to marry her.

The victim asked Abul to marry her when she got pregnant but the youth forced her to take a pill that terminated her pregnancy.

Abul asked the victim to meet him at his home on the night of March 14 and raped her there. The victim informed her family of her ordeal.

Police arrested the youth after the victim's father filed a rape case against him.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Palong Police Station (PS) Aslam Uddin confirmed the matter, adding that the girl was sent to a local hospital for medical test.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Police on Sunday night arrested a man from the district's Kaptai Upazila in a case filed for raping a schoolgirl.

The arrested is Md Sumon Miah, 19, a resident of Swarnatila area in the upazila.

Kaptai PS OC Nasir Uddin said the accused raped the victim on Sunday night when she was alone at her home.

Later, victim's father lodged a case with the PS.







