Eleven killed in road mishaps in eight districts

A total of 11 people including two women and a police official were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in eight districts- Gopalganj, Sirajganj, Mymensingh, Barguna, Joypurhat, Noakhali, Cox's Bazar and Bhola, in four days.

GOPALGANJ: Two people including an elderly woman were killed in separate road accidents in Muksudpur and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.

A bus labourer was killed in a road accident in Muksudpur Upazila on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Aroj Ali, 45, a resident of Bedgram Village in Sadar Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muksudpur Police Station (PS) Abu Bakar Mia said Aroj Ali was crushed under a Khulna-bound running bus of 'Falguni Paribahan' while he was trying to enter the vehicle in College intersection area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at noon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

On the other hand, an elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Monwara Begum, 60, wife of Md Yusuf Fakir, a resident of Bijoypasha Village in the upazila.

Bhanga Highway PS Traffic Inspector Abu Naeem said a passenger-laden bus hit Monwara Begum in Bijoypasha area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at around 8:30am, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

However, police seized the bus and arrested its driver, the official added.

SIRAJGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Shahzadpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Anwar Hossain, 38, son of late Khandaker Syed Ali, a resident of Dwariapur Mahalla area under Shahzadpur Municipality.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Mohammad Shahjahan Ali said a three wheeler, locally known as Nasimon, hit a motorcycle carrying Anwar Hossain in BSCIC Bus Stand area on the Bogura-Nagarbari Highway in the evening, leaving him critically injured.

He was whisked off to a nearby private hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A woman and her one and a half-year-old daughter were killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Khadija Begum, 45, a resident of Darimarpur Village in Trishal Upazila of the district, and her daughter, Mariam Akter.

Local sources said a goods-laden truck hit them in front of Kathali Russell Spinning Mill on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the afternoon while she was walking beside a road taking the minor on her lap, which left them critically injured.

They were rushed to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Bhoradoba Highway Police outpost In-Charge Moshiur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BARGUNA: Two people were killed as a private car collided head-on with a truck in Amtali Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Md. Touhidul Islam and Tuhin Mridha.

Locals said a private car hit a truck on the Patuakhali-Amtali Highway in Mohishakata area at about 10:30pm, leaving the two people dead on the spot.

Amtali PS OC Md Shah Alam Hawlader said they recovered the bodies.

JOYPURHAT: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Mir Abdul Quddus, 65, son of late Mir Abdul Hamid, a resident of Dior Village under Bhadsha Union in the upazila.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Alamgir Jahan said a motorcycle hit Abdul Quddus from behind in Dior area on the Nengapir-Mangalbari Road at around 9pm, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Joypurhat Adhunik Zila Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: A Sub-Inspector (SI) was killed in a road accident at Maijdee area in the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Mizanur Rahman, SI of Begumganj PS.

Witnesses said a covered van hit the motorcycle of Mizanur in Chungra Pole area at night, leaving two people injured.

The SI was taken to Noakhali General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Superintendent of Police Md Alamgir Hossain confirmed the matter.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A madrasa student was killed and another injured in a road accident in Pekua Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Nazmul Islam Sayed, 10, son of Rashedul Islam Manik of Kacharimura Village under Shilkhali Union in the upazila. He was a student at Barbakia Rahmania Madrasa.

Local sources said a truck hit two madrasa students in front of the madrasa gate in Pahariakhali area under Barbakia Union at around 5:30pm, leaving the duo seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Pekua Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) in critical condition.

Later, Nazmul Islam Sayed died at CMCH at around 9:30pm while undergoing treatment.

Injured Siddiqur Rahman Rahad, 10, is now admitted to CMCH.

Pekua PS OC Saifur Rahman Majumdar confirmed the incident, adding that police seized the truck and arrested its driver.

BHOLA: A young man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident on the Bhola-Char Fasson Highway in the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Sohag, 20, son of Md Shah Alam, a resident of Ward No. 2 under Eyazpur Union in Char Fasson Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a gods-laden truck hit a three-wheeler, locally known as nosimon, in Banglabazar area at night, leaving Sohag dead on the spot and its two other passengers injured.

The injured were taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital.

Banglabazar Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Golam Mostafa confirmed the incident.







