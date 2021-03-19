Video
Friday, 19 March, 2021
Countryside

One more dies of corona in Rajshahi

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 18: One more person died of coronavirus in the division on Sunday.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 399 here.
Meanwhile, some 12 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,853 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Monday noon.
He said the highest 253 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 55 died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 26 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 18 in Sirajganj and 11 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 24,445 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,014 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.


