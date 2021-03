NOAKHALI, Mar 18: A boy was electrocuted in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Arif Chowdhury, 8, was the son of Abdul Quader Harun, a resident of Bandherhat Village under Charjubli Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Arif came in contact with a live electric wire while he was cutting the branched of a tree in the house in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.