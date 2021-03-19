Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrated at Mongla Port

The birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day-2021 was observed in Mongla Port area of Bagerhat District on Wednesday with due respect and festivity, like elsewhere in the country.

To mark the day, different programmes were organised at Mongla Port High School.

The programmes include distributing of Bangabandhu's 'The Unfinished Memories' among the employees of the port, screening documentary films on the life of Bangabandhu and Liberation War, and essay writing and drawing competitions for children.

Mongla Port authority organised a discussion meeting on this occasion.

Mongla Port Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, OSP, NPP, RCDS, AFWC, PSC, was present as chief guest while Port Director (Administration) Md Gias Uddin presided over the meeting.

Captain M Abdul Wadud Tarafder, C, NPP, PSC, BN, and Md Imtiaz Hossain, attended the programme as special guests.

Earlier, Mohammad Musa inaugurated the Bangabandhu Corner on the school premises.

Besides, special prayers and doa mahfil were also organised in all the mosques of the port area.







