Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 March, 2021, 12:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held       PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister      
Home Countryside

Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrated at Mongla Port

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Countryside Desk

The birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day-2021 was observed in Mongla Port area of Bagerhat District on Wednesday with due respect and festivity, like elsewhere in the country.  
To mark the day, different programmes were organised at Mongla Port High School.
The programmes include distributing of Bangabandhu's 'The Unfinished Memories' among the employees of the port, screening documentary films on the life of Bangabandhu and Liberation War, and essay writing and drawing competitions for children.
Mongla Port authority organised a discussion meeting on this occasion.
Mongla Port Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, OSP, NPP, RCDS, AFWC, PSC, was present as chief guest while Port Director (Administration) Md Gias Uddin presided over the meeting.
Captain M Abdul Wadud Tarafder, C, NPP, PSC, BN, and Md Imtiaz Hossain, attended the programme as special guests.
Earlier, Mohammad Musa inaugurated the Bangabandhu Corner on the school premises.
Besides, special prayers and doa mahfil were also organised in all the mosques of the port area.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three murdered in three districts
Woman dies of corona in Manikganj
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two dists
A day-long training programme on the Tobacco Control Act was held
Five unnatural deaths in three dists
Man to die for killing father in Bhola
One lakh pieces of corona vaccine sent back from Barishal Div
44 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division


Latest News
Maldivian president leaves Dhaka for home
13 cops killed in Mexico ambush
Asia markets retreat as rate fears trump recovery optimism
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held
Three killed in Sirajganj road accident
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
US, China trade angry barbs at high-level Alaska talks
Ibrahimovic's Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit
Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket
Most Read News
Corona infected Rizvi hospitalised
Getting our courts out of the shackles of backlog
Country reports highest daily COVID cases in 3 months
Registered Hajj aspirants asked to take Covid vaccine
HC grants Erfan Salim's bail, no bar to release
Bangladesh, Maldives begin bilateral talks
Dhaka-Male sign four MoUs
Bangladesh, Maldives agrees to sign PTA
Mother-daughter found slaughtered in Habiganj house
Australia sees first population drop since World War I
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft