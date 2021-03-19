Watermelon traders at Mohadevpur frustrated over dismal sale



The photo shows watermelons being sold at a market in Mohadevpur Upazila. photo: observer

According to market sources, there are huge arrival of watermelon in different haats and bazaars of the upazila. The presence of customers is also high. But the sales are taking place very thinly.

During the last one week, four wholesale traders have been bringing watermelon to Mohadevpur. They each are bringing 300 to 500 pieces of watermelon every day.

They are purchasing per maund watermelon at Tk 1,300 to 1,500 and selling at Tk 1,800 to 2,000 at retail level.

Last year one trader would bring 1,000 to 1,500 pieces of watermelon in a week, and, of these about 1,000 pieces would be sold. This season one trader is bringing 1,000 pieces weekly on an average; but only 500 pieces of these are being sold.

A trader, Shahadat Hossain of Shibpur Village, said, he counted a loss of Tk 3,000 last week. But he is continuing the business with the hope of gaining profit n the coming days.

He expressed his frustration saying, presence of customers is very thin this year.

Another Ranjan Kumar of the same village, and Suzan Kumar of Sultanpur Village in the upazila said, in the last few years, they made profits of Tk 40,000 to 50,000 each during three months of the season.

Their family expenditure including education expenses of their children were maintained by the profit. But this year they are yet to see profit.

A consumer, Abdul Khalek in Upazila Sadar, said, in the last year he purchased a good number of watermelon at affordable prices.

This year he purchased firstly one piece at Tk 50 per kg.

He said, this year's increased price is keeping customers away.







