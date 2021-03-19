Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 March, 2021, 12:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held       PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister      
Home Foreign News

Ohio sues Biden admin over rescue plan

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

WASHINGTON, Mar 18: Ohio's Republican officials on Wednesday filed the first major legal challenge to the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package that US President Joe Biden recently signed into law, arguing its tax provision violates the state's fiscal sovereignty.
Stimulus checks of up to $1,400 have already begun making their way to many of the millions of needy workers and families as a crucial part of the American Rescue Plan, which also allocates billions of dollars to state and local governments for fighting the pandemic.
But in a 12-page filing against Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost challenged the provision which bars states from using the pandemic relief funds to offset tax cuts, and argued that the federal government was seeking to "commandeer" state taxing authority.
"Ohio seeks to enjoin federal officials from enforcing the unconstitutional Tax Mandate, and seeks declaratory relief establishing that the State of Ohio, under the Tenth Amendment to the US Constitution, retains the freedom to manage its own tax policy," the lawsuit reads.
The lawsuit is the most serious legal salvo against the signature element of Biden's economic agenda, and it follows a Tuesday letter by 21 state attorneys general -- all Republicans -- threatening to take action against it.
The filing notes that the American Rescue Plan includes a $195.3 billion aid program intended to help states recover from the pandemic-caused downturn. Yost said Ohio expects to receive $5.5 billion as its share of the program.
But in his suit Yost said Ohio would effectively be barred from implementing any plan such as a tax credit, deduction or rebate that "indirectly" offsets such funds.
"Thus, the Tax Mandate effectively prohibits reductions in taxes," he wrote. "Any state that reduces taxes, and that experiences a loss in tax revenue, is subject to having billions of dollars in federal funding recouped by the Department of the Treasury."
The case is reminiscent of challenges to the Affordable Care Act. The landmark health coverage law that became known as Obamacare faced dozens of Republican-led lawsuits.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India, Pakistan suffer new Covid-19 surge
Suspect charged with 8 murders in US shootings
Ohio sues Biden admin over rescue plan
North Korea to ignore US while ‘hostile policy’ in place
Game over soon: Modi says to Mamata dare
Biden admin crafting to reset Palestine ties
India cases highest in 3 months
Eight killed in US spa shootings


Latest News
Maldivian president leaves Dhaka for home
13 cops killed in Mexico ambush
Asia markets retreat as rate fears trump recovery optimism
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held
Three killed in Sirajganj road accident
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
US, China trade angry barbs at high-level Alaska talks
Ibrahimovic's Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit
Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket
Most Read News
Corona infected Rizvi hospitalised
Getting our courts out of the shackles of backlog
Country reports highest daily COVID cases in 3 months
Registered Hajj aspirants asked to take Covid vaccine
HC grants Erfan Salim's bail, no bar to release
Bangladesh, Maldives begin bilateral talks
Dhaka-Male sign four MoUs
Bangladesh, Maldives agrees to sign PTA
Mother-daughter found slaughtered in Habiganj house
Australia sees first population drop since World War I
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft