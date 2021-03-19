Game over soon: Modi says to Mamata dare

PURULIA, (WB), Mar 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, campaigning in Bengal days ahead of a make-or-break election, today used Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "Khela Hobe (game on)" phrase to attack her and said: "Didi, O Didi - you played for 10 years. (Now your game will be over and development will begin."

PM Modi was speaking in Purulia ahead of the eight-phase Bengal election starting March 27, for which the ruling BJP has mounted an aggressive campaign to oust the two-time Chief Minister and her Trinamool Congress from power.

The Prime Minister targeted Mamata Banerjee over what he called corruption and lack of development, often switching to Bengali in the largely rural region.

"Didi says khela hobe, BJP says jobs; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says education; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says development; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says the rise of women; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says jobs; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says you will get a pucca house, clean water and taps in every home," said the PM.

Addressing a sizeable crowd in the largely tribal region, the Prime Minister also accused Mamata Banerjee of encouraging Maoists.

"We know Didi and her people are even encouraging Maoists," he alleged.

Declaring that the days of the Trinamool in Bengal were numbered, he said in Bengali: "You have oppressed people for long. Now with blessings of Ma Durga, you will be defeated."

In a wide-ranging takedown of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), PM Modi introduced his version of the party's initials - "Transfer My Commission".

In Bengal, the Centre was doing DBT or Direct Benefit Transfer, he said, "but in Bengal, it is TMC - Transfer My Commission". -NDTV







