Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 March, 2021, 12:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held       PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister      
Home Sports

PSG punish Lille errors to win cup showdown

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

PARIS, MAR 18: Paris Saint-Germain cruised into the quarter-finals of the French Cup on Wednesday while striking a psychological blow in their pursuit of the Ligue 1 title, as they beat top-of-the-table Lille 3-0.
It was the perfect response from PSG after their shock weekend home loss to struggling Nantes, which was overshadowed by thefts at the homes of Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos during the match.
"We have had a difficult last few days, the players and their families," said PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino.
"Nobody is prepared for this kind of situation. The players did a great job to stay focused, their state of mind was extraordinary. Angel and Marquinhos felt good to play."
In the first of two meetings between the teams at the Parc des Princes either side of the international break, the difference was a series of mistakes by Lille at key moments.
"It's always the same, against Paris it's in the zones of truth that it counts," said Lille midfielder Benjamin Andre.
When Di Maria swung a low cross into the near post after nine minutes, Lille defender Tiago Djalo took a wild swing. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan lunged at the deflected ball, only pawing it towards his own goal. Mauro Icardi just needed to gather his wits before rolling into the empty net.
Icardi limped off on 36 minutes to be replaced by Kylian Mbappe, who had started on the bench.
Four minutes later, Mbappe meandered along the edge of the Lille penalty area until Zeki Celik took the bait, stuck out a knee and brought the striker down.
After outraged Lille protests, Mbappe smacked the spot-kick into the roof of the net.
"Our first half was timid, I think we watched them play a bit too much," said Lille coach Christophe Galtier, who made clear he thought the referee had also had a bad first half.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG punish Lille errors to win cup showdown
Bayern down Lazio to stroll into Champions League quarter-finals
Chelsea cruise into Champions League quarters as Ziyech sinks Atletico
Tokyo Olympics ceremonies chief quits over pig insult to female comedian
Vettori's inclusion gives Bangladesh  energy and dimension
UNICEF, BFF for girls' participation in football talent scout
Kishorganj, BKSP, Rajshahi register win in Women's Hockey
Tamim wants Mustafizur to be vocal inside team


Latest News
Maldivian president leaves Dhaka for home
13 cops killed in Mexico ambush
Asia markets retreat as rate fears trump recovery optimism
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held
Three killed in Sirajganj road accident
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
US, China trade angry barbs at high-level Alaska talks
Ibrahimovic's Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit
Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket
Most Read News
Corona infected Rizvi hospitalised
Getting our courts out of the shackles of backlog
Country reports highest daily COVID cases in 3 months
Registered Hajj aspirants asked to take Covid vaccine
HC grants Erfan Salim's bail, no bar to release
Bangladesh, Maldives begin bilateral talks
Dhaka-Male sign four MoUs
Bangladesh, Maldives agrees to sign PTA
Mother-daughter found slaughtered in Habiganj house
Australia sees first population drop since World War I
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft