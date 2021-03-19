Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 March, 2021, 12:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held       PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister      
Home Sports

Bayern down Lazio to stroll into Champions League quarter-finals

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

MUNICH, MAR 18: Holders Bayern Munich cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals as a 2-1 win over Lazio in Wednesday's last-16 second leg sealed a 6-2 aggregate victory.
Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty before a deft chip from his second-half replacement Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the advantage on the night.
Lazio grabbed a consolation when Marco Parolo was left unmarked to head in a late free-kick from close range.
"The win is very important to us. It's in our DNA that we want to win every game," Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich told Sky.
"We played confidently, even if it wasn't a brilliant performance and it was annoying to concede a goal."
Their passage into the last eight takes Bayern past Barcelona's tally of 18 Champions League quarter-final appearances since the competition was rebranded from the European Cup.
Snow fell during the game at the Allianz Arena, but Bayern made light work of the wintry conditions.
They extended their unbeaten run in the Champions League to 19 games over two years.
"We needed a good performance and we bow out of the competition with a positive game," Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi told Sky.
"Some teams are unplayable: Bayern are one of them."
With his side trailing 4-1 from the first leg, Inzaghi opted to rest top-scorer Ciro Immobile, with the 1.94m-tall Vedat Muriqi starting up front.
Bayern had captain and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer sidelined by a cold as understudy Alexander Nuebel made only his third start of the season.
Bayern were awarded a penalty on 31 minutes when Muriqi brought Leon Goretzka down in the area.
After a VAR review, Lewandowski smashed in the resulting spot-kick.
It was the Poland star's 39th goal in all competitions this season and fifth in the Champions League.
Lewandowski hit the post with Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina beaten on 67 minutes.
It was one of his last involvements as he and Thomas Mueller made way for Choupo-Moting and 18-year-old Jamal Musiala.
Less than two minutes later, David Alaba slid a pass through for Choupo-Moting to sprint onto and flick a shot over Reina.
Bayern were guilty of sloppy defending eight minutes from the final whistle when Andreas Pereira's free-kick was headed home by Muriqi's replacement Parolo.
Serge Gnabry fired wide late on as Bayern kept Lazio under pressure.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG punish Lille errors to win cup showdown
Bayern down Lazio to stroll into Champions League quarter-finals
Chelsea cruise into Champions League quarters as Ziyech sinks Atletico
Tokyo Olympics ceremonies chief quits over pig insult to female comedian
Vettori's inclusion gives Bangladesh  energy and dimension
UNICEF, BFF for girls' participation in football talent scout
Kishorganj, BKSP, Rajshahi register win in Women's Hockey
Tamim wants Mustafizur to be vocal inside team


Latest News
Maldivian president leaves Dhaka for home
13 cops killed in Mexico ambush
Asia markets retreat as rate fears trump recovery optimism
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held
Three killed in Sirajganj road accident
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
US, China trade angry barbs at high-level Alaska talks
Ibrahimovic's Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit
Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket
Most Read News
Corona infected Rizvi hospitalised
Getting our courts out of the shackles of backlog
Country reports highest daily COVID cases in 3 months
Registered Hajj aspirants asked to take Covid vaccine
HC grants Erfan Salim's bail, no bar to release
Bangladesh, Maldives begin bilateral talks
Dhaka-Male sign four MoUs
Bangladesh, Maldives agrees to sign PTA
Mother-daughter found slaughtered in Habiganj house
Australia sees first population drop since World War I
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft