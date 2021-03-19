Vettori's inclusion gives Bangladesh  energy and dimension

Spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori is one of the reasons to make Bangladesh optimistic to do well in New Zealand this time around, according to head coach Russell Domingo.

Bangladesh though failed to register any victory in 26 meetings (13 ODIs, 9 Tests and 4 T20Is) with the Kiwis, Domingo looked upbeat to turn the things this time around.

He said Vettori's experience and knowledge about New Zealand condition will be handy for the Bangladesh players, who in the past found it utmost tougher to deal with this condition.

Former New Zealand skipper and one of the best spinners in the cricket history, Daniel Vettori, joined the side after missing out for 12 months due to Covid-related travel restrictions from New Zealand.

"It is great to have Daniel (Vettori). He has been working with us for the last one year. He has been in and out of Bangladesh. We haven't seen him for a while because of Covid but it is great to have his knowledge and experience here, not just about the venues but some of the players too," Domingo said in a recorded video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday.

Terming Vettori's inclusion as refreshing for the side, Domingo said his intimate knowledge about the New Zealand players will help Bangladesh a lot also.

"He has connected with some of our bowlers and batters. We know what an important a batter Dan was for New Zealand. He has given us a fresh energy and dimension that maybe we didn't have in the past," he added. -BSS













