Kishorganj, BKSP, Rajshahi register win in Women's Hockey

Kishorganj, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) and Rajshahi districts won their respective matches of the Women's Development Independence Cup Hockey competition held on Thursday at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.

In the day's first match, Kishorganj district dumped Cox's Bazar district by 9-0 goals.

In the proceeding, Reshma Akter scored four goals and Ritu Akter struck twice while Habiba Akter, Surma Akter and Madhobi Akter netted one goal each for the winners.

In the day's second match, BKSP crushed Mymensingh district also by the same identical margin of 9-0 goals.

In the proceeding, Rani Khatun scored three goals while Rani Akter, Mukta Khatun, Borsha Khatun, Tarin Akter Kushi, Ritu Khatun and Fardia Akter Ratri netted one goal each for BKSP.

In the day's third match, Rajshahi district blanked Dinajpur district by 4-0 goals.

In the day's match, Mitu Khan, Jannatul Ferdous, Sabita Kujur and Farjana Khatun scored one goal apiece for Rajshahi district

A total of thirteen teams, twelve district teams and Bangladesh Krira Shikka Prothistan (BKSP), split into four groups, are taking part in the meet, organized by BHF.

The participating teams: Group A - Jhenaidah, Joypurhat and Thakurgaon districts. Group B - Narail, Chattogram and Jessore districts. Group C -Rajshahi, Rangpur and Dinajpur districts. Group D - BKSP, Kishorganj, Cox's Bazar and Mymensingh districts. -BSS



