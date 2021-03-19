Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 March, 2021, 12:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held       PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister      
Home Sports

Kishorganj, BKSP, Rajshahi register win in Women's Hockey

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Kishorganj, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) and Rajshahi districts won their respective matches of the Women's Development Independence Cup Hockey competition held on Thursday at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.
In the day's first match, Kishorganj district dumped Cox's Bazar district by 9-0 goals.
In the proceeding, Reshma Akter scored four goals and Ritu Akter struck twice while Habiba Akter, Surma Akter and Madhobi Akter netted one goal each for the winners.
In the day's second match, BKSP crushed Mymensingh district also by the same identical margin of 9-0 goals.
In the proceeding, Rani Khatun scored three goals while Rani Akter, Mukta Khatun, Borsha Khatun, Tarin Akter Kushi, Ritu Khatun and Fardia Akter Ratri netted one goal each for BKSP.
In the day's third match, Rajshahi district blanked Dinajpur district by 4-0 goals.
In the day's match, Mitu Khan, Jannatul Ferdous, Sabita Kujur and Farjana Khatun scored one goal apiece for Rajshahi district
A total of thirteen teams, twelve district teams and Bangladesh Krira Shikka Prothistan (BKSP), split into four groups, are taking part in the meet, organized by BHF.
The participating teams: Group A - Jhenaidah, Joypurhat and Thakurgaon districts. Group B - Narail, Chattogram and Jessore districts. Group C -Rajshahi, Rangpur and Dinajpur districts. Group D - BKSP, Kishorganj, Cox's Bazar and Mymensingh districts.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG punish Lille errors to win cup showdown
Bayern down Lazio to stroll into Champions League quarter-finals
Chelsea cruise into Champions League quarters as Ziyech sinks Atletico
Tokyo Olympics ceremonies chief quits over pig insult to female comedian
Vettori's inclusion gives Bangladesh  energy and dimension
UNICEF, BFF for girls' participation in football talent scout
Kishorganj, BKSP, Rajshahi register win in Women's Hockey
Tamim wants Mustafizur to be vocal inside team


Latest News
Maldivian president leaves Dhaka for home
13 cops killed in Mexico ambush
Asia markets retreat as rate fears trump recovery optimism
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held
Three killed in Sirajganj road accident
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
US, China trade angry barbs at high-level Alaska talks
Ibrahimovic's Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit
Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket
Most Read News
Corona infected Rizvi hospitalised
Getting our courts out of the shackles of backlog
Country reports highest daily COVID cases in 3 months
Registered Hajj aspirants asked to take Covid vaccine
HC grants Erfan Salim's bail, no bar to release
Bangladesh, Maldives begin bilateral talks
Dhaka-Male sign four MoUs
Bangladesh, Maldives agrees to sign PTA
Mother-daughter found slaughtered in Habiganj house
Australia sees first population drop since World War I
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft