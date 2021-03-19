Tamim wants Mustafizur to be vocal inside team

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal wants Mustafizur Rahman to take more responsibility given the experience he gained over the years.

Tamim said Mustafizur should share his experience with the young players in a bid to nurse them and it can do wonder for the team. Mustafizur played different domestic T20 leagues around the world including the IPL, which enriched him, according to Tamim.

"He (Mustafizur) chose to stay silent always but this demeanor should be changed," Tamim felt.

"Eventually the quickly he could come out from this place, the better it will serve us. He doesn't need to be vocal in front of media but he needs to be vocal inside the team. He needs to talk to all players and it can do wonder for us," Tamim said.

Since his epic debut against India in 2015, Mustafizur established him as one of the best pacers in the country. Specially in limited over cricket, he is always Bangladesh's main weapon. Even though injury disrupted his career more often, he recently proved he is still worthy to be the country's No.1 bowler, at least in limited over cricket.

"The situation is such that if the team chooses to play one pacer, he becomes the No.1 choice. So he needs to take the responsibility. He has the experience of playing franchise league around the world, he is regular in national team. I want him to share his experience with other bowlers," Tamim said. -BSS

