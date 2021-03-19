Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 March, 2021, 12:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held       PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister      
Home Sports

Tamim wants Mustafizur to be vocal inside team

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal wants Mustafizur Rahman to take more responsibility given the experience he gained over the years.
Tamim said Mustafizur should share his experience with the young players in a bid to nurse them and it can do wonder for the team. Mustafizur played different domestic T20 leagues around the world including the IPL, which enriched him, according to Tamim.
"He (Mustafizur) chose to stay silent always but this demeanor should be changed," Tamim felt.
"Eventually the quickly he could come out from this place, the better it will serve us. He doesn't need to be vocal in front of media but he needs to be vocal inside the team. He needs to talk to all players and it can do wonder for us," Tamim said.
Since his epic debut against India in 2015, Mustafizur established him as one of the best pacers in the country. Specially in limited over cricket, he is always Bangladesh's main weapon. Even though injury disrupted his career more often, he recently proved he is still worthy to be the country's No.1 bowler, at least in limited over cricket.
"The situation is such that if the team chooses to play one pacer, he becomes the No.1 choice. So he needs to take the responsibility. He has the experience of playing franchise league around the world, he is regular in national team. I want him to share his experience with other bowlers," Tamim said.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG punish Lille errors to win cup showdown
Bayern down Lazio to stroll into Champions League quarter-finals
Chelsea cruise into Champions League quarters as Ziyech sinks Atletico
Tokyo Olympics ceremonies chief quits over pig insult to female comedian
Vettori's inclusion gives Bangladesh  energy and dimension
UNICEF, BFF for girls' participation in football talent scout
Kishorganj, BKSP, Rajshahi register win in Women's Hockey
Tamim wants Mustafizur to be vocal inside team


Latest News
Maldivian president leaves Dhaka for home
13 cops killed in Mexico ambush
Asia markets retreat as rate fears trump recovery optimism
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held
Three killed in Sirajganj road accident
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
US, China trade angry barbs at high-level Alaska talks
Ibrahimovic's Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit
Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket
Most Read News
Corona infected Rizvi hospitalised
Getting our courts out of the shackles of backlog
Country reports highest daily COVID cases in 3 months
Registered Hajj aspirants asked to take Covid vaccine
HC grants Erfan Salim's bail, no bar to release
Bangladesh, Maldives begin bilateral talks
Dhaka-Male sign four MoUs
Bangladesh, Maldives agrees to sign PTA
Mother-daughter found slaughtered in Habiganj house
Australia sees first population drop since World War I
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft