Joty named Tigresses' captain

Bangladesh Emerging Women’s squad. photo: BCB

Left Arm spinner Fariha Islam Trisha is the only surprising element in the squad, who had been outstanding in the just late Bangladesh game.

BCB announced national team in disguise. Beside skipper herself, Murshida Khatun, Lata Mondol, Shobnom Mustari, Sharmin Sultana, Ritu Moni. Fargana Haque Pinki, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Akter, Shamima Sultana, Khadiza-Tul- Kubra, Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, ODI skipper Rumana Ahmed and T20i captain Salma Khatun are kept in the emerging squad.

South Africa Emerging Women's Team is expected to arrive in Bangladesh on March 28 and will start practicing on April 1 after performing three-day quarantine.

Five matches of the series will be held on April 4, 6, 8, 11 and 13 respectively. Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host all the matches.

Bangladesh Emerging Squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain & wicket keeper), Rubaiya Haider Jhilik, Fariha Islam Trisna, Nuzhat Tasnia Tumpa (wk), Rabeya, Murshida Khatun, Lata Mondol, Shobnam Mostary, Mst. Sharmin Sultana, Mst. Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Fargana Haque Pinki, Suraya Azmim, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Akter, Shamima Sultana (wk), Kadiza-Tul-Kubra, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akhter, Panna Ghosh.





