National football team reach Kathmandu safely

The Bangladesh national football team reached Kathmandu, Nepal safely in this afternoon, according to a message received from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Thursday.

The booter will stay at Solatee Crowne Plaza Hotel and they will have their first training session tomorrow (Friday) afternoon at Army playground. All the team members are well and fit.

Earlier, on the day, the booters left for Nepal to take part in the Tri-Nation Invitational tournament scheduled to be held from March 23-29 in Kathmandu.

A Bangladesh Biman Air Lines flight carrying the national football team left Dhaka for Nepal at 2.15 pm.

Among the twenty five members of Bangladesh squad, defender Rahmat Mia could not go with the team as he has been tested positive for Covid-19.

A further test of Rahmat Mia will be done on Saturday (March 20). If the result of Rahmat Mia will come in negative, then he will fly alone for Nepal on March 22.

Skipper Jamal Bhuyan will join the rest of the team's members in Nepal later stage.

Bangladesh will start their tournament campaign taking on Kyrgyzstan U-23 team on March 23 and play their second match against host Nepal on March 27. Nepal will play their opening match against Kyrgyzstan on March 25.

The top two teams will play the final slated on March 29. All the matches will be held at Dasharath stadium under the floodlight. -BSS









