

Tamim available for 1st ODI but skips T20i series

"Hopefully, I'll be playing from the very first match," Tamim told in a virtual press conference. "I had couple of problems and the latest one was hamstring injury".

"Hamstring condition is good now and I attended practice session today. I'll be available in all of the team activities including practices from tomorrow," he added.

Bangladesh never seen a success in New Zealand but now they are hopeful to see the other side of the coin here.

"We couldn't do anything good in New Zealand so far," Tamim reminded.

"We've scope to do something well here," he stated. "If we can win the series, it'll be a great achievement for us".

"We have quest that we have to do well. Most importantly, all the players I talked with are positive," he informed.

The ODI skipper however, is going to avoid T20i series. He said, "My best wishes for T20i team. It's very disappointing that I shall not be in a position to play and shall skip the series for personal reason".

Shakib Al Hasan skipped the complete series to stay beside his expectant wife, who brought a baby boy in the world last week. Now, Bangladesh will miss the service of Tamim. But the information came two day before the commencement of the ODI series. Tamim claimed that he informed his unavailability even before departing home. He said, "I informed it to the coach and selectors before coming to New Zealand".

"But I am hopeful that the T20i team also will do very good," he stated optimistically.

The first ODI of the three-match series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played on March 20 at University of Otego in Dunedin. The two sides will meet on March 23 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and March 26 at Basin Reserve in Wellington for next two 50-over clashes while the 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1 correspondingly.







