Domingo sees great opportunity for Tigers in New Zealand



Bangladesh Head Coach Russel Domingo speaks ahead of the ODI series at the University Oval, in New Zealand on Thursday. photo:: screenshot

"I think the 50-over format is our strongest format at the moment," Domingo told journalists on Thursday. "If you look at the team's performance in the World Cup and if you look at the averages of the players, we have some good numbers in one-day cricket".

"It is a great opportunity for us to do something that no Bangladeshi side has done before," He added.

Domingo expressed his thirst for betterment in a tough condition like New Zealand since he wants his learners to click in the World Cup coming next. He said, "I know it's a tough place to tour, but it is a great opportunity for some of these younger players. There's a World Cup three years away and New Zealand is one of the top sides in the world. If you want to be serious contenders in India, you have to put in big performances in a series like this."

The South Africa born mastermind showed his contentment with Bangladesh pace bowlers. "I think we have some good young fast bowlers who are coming through that maybe New Zealand haven't seen before. They maybe weren't expecting to see. We have got some good potential; guys like Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed are bowling nicely. We are excited about some of our fast bowlers," he revealed.

New Zealand will be playing ODI series without three of their key players Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Luckie Ferguson. It is definitely a great chance for Bangladesh. But Domingo is unwilling to see it this way. He said, ""It is a bit of a boost for us, not having in the first game in particular. But we know that new players are always keen to establish themselves, so they will be highly motivated to do well."

"I have been following domestic cricket quite a bit. I think average score in this venue is about 307 runs. I think the boundary is pretty short in some sides, 65 metres. We are expecting some good runs," he expressed his desire.

"The preparation has been spot-on. The guys have been fantastic. Lockdown was tough but no complaints from any of them. I am really proud of the way the guys have gone about their work in the last three weeks," he said further.

Tigers will lock the horns with Blackcaps tomorrow in the 1st ODI of the series, next two matches of which are slated for March 23 and 26 respectively.





