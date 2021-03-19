Charge hearing in Niko case against Khaleda on Mar 25

A Dhaka Court erected in front of Keraniganj Central Jail, on Thursday deferred the charge hearing in Niko Corruption Case to March 25 following the defence lawyers time petition.

The courts also ordered the police submit a report regarding death of Barrister Moudud Ahmed during the hearing in the case.

Judge Sheikh Hafijur Rahman of Special Judge Court No - 9 passed order in the hearing of charge framing in the in Niko graft case.

Thursday was fixed for charge hearing in the case.

The defence lawyer Advocate Towhidur Rahman Towhid informed the court of death news of Moudud.

