Friday, 19 March, 2021, 12:57 PM
Back Page

Charge hearing in Niko case against Khaleda on Mar 25

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court erected in front of Keraniganj Central Jail, on Thursday deferred   the charge hearing in Niko Corruption Case to March 25 following the defence lawyers  time petition.
The courts also ordered  the police submit a report regarding death of Barrister Moudud Ahmed during the hearing   in the case.
Judge Sheikh Hafijur Rahman of Special Judge Court No - 9      passed order in the hearing of charge framing in the in Niko graft case.
Thursday was fixed for charge hearing in the case.
The defence lawyer Advocate Towhidur Rahman Towhid informed the court of   death news of Moudud.



