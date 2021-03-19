Video
Friday, 19 March, 2021, 12:57 PM
Schools asked to drop student’s parade, rally due to C-19 risk

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

The Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has directed schools and colleges to stop organizing marches, parades or rallies with the participation of students considering the increasing health risks due to sudden surge in coronavirus infections.  
The department issued an urgent directive in this regard on Thursday.
It is said that due to the situation of Covid-19 in all the secondary schools and higher secondary colleges have been directed to discontinue teaching activities in the classrooms. But in the meantime, the authorities have noticed that some educational institutions are organizing marches, parades or rallies with the participation of the students, which  is risky for the students at the moment.
In this case, students should refrain from activities that endanger their health until further notice. Therefore, all concerned were requested to play a responsible role.


