HC asks government to appoint 253 candidates

The High Court (HC) on Thursday issued a rule asking the government to explain why 253 candidates who passed in the 13th teachers' registration exam would not be recommended for appointment at non-governmental education institutions.

The secretary of the Education Ministry, the Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and higher education and five others were asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

The HC bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali issued the rule after hearing a writ petition filed by 253 candidates.

Lawyer Siddique Ullah Mia appeared for the writ petitioners while Assistant Attorney General Nasimul Islam represented the state.







