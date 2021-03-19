Video
Friday, 19 March, 2021
Back Page

Japan gives $10m for Rohingyas

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government of Japan has decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 10 million US dollars for the displaced Rohingyas and host communities in Bangladesh to provide 345,000 people with food, medical and sanitation equipment.
"This amount will be used for food distribution to approximately 345,000 people, rehabilitation of the shelters of approximately 14,000 Rohignyas and host communities, and provision of medical and sanitation equipment to 9 hospitals and 3 health facilities," a Japan Embassy release said on Thursday.
This Emergency Grant Aid is to provide 5 million US dollars to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), 4.3 million US dollars to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and 0.7 million US dollars to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for humanitarian assistance.
It is expected to contribute to support for the displaced Rohingyas living in severe humanitarian situation as well as the host communities in Cox's Bazar. With this assistance, Japan has contributed 155 million US dollars in total to humanitarian assistance in Cox's Bazar since August 2017.


