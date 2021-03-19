Direct air, shipping links with Male soon: FM

Bangladesh and Maldives have decided to establish a direct flights and direct commercial shipping link as early as possible.

"There will be direct flights and direct commercial shipping link between Bangladesh and Maldives as the two South Asian nations see huge scope to boost trade and tourism," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the reporters at the InterContinental Dhaka on Thursday.

Momen revealed these at a joint press conference, his Maldives counterpart Abdulla Shahid was present there.

The two leaders gave directives to their respective officials to carry forward the impetus generated during the visit, towards further exploring the untapped opportunities in potential sectors of collaboration, according to a Joint Communiqué issued on Thursday.

"The trade and people-to-people contact between the two countries can be increased manifold through the direct air and waterway connectivity," the foreign Minister said.

"The good news is the prime minister has declared that very soon Bangladesh Biman will start operations from Dhaka to Male. We are expecting another good news -- that we can begin direct shipping line from Chattogram to Male," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters.

During his talks with the prime minister at the Prime Minister's Office earlier in the day, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih announced that they would protect the rights of the Bangladeshi migrants working in Maldives and that they are being covered under the Covid vaccination campaign free of cost.

Bangladesh and the Maldives have underscored the need to have robust maritime and air connectivity between the two countries, Momen said.







