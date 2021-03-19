Video
Friday, 19 March, 2021
Back Page

Irfan Salim gets bail in attempt to murder case

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday granted bail to suspended ward councillor Md Irfan Salim, son of Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Md Salim, in a case filed over the murder attempt on Lt Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy and his wife in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area last year.
With this, Irfan secured bail in five cases filed against him and there is no legal bar to his walking out of jail, said his lawyer.
However, Deputy Attorney General Dr Md Bashir Ullah said the government would file appeal against the HC bail order.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Badruzzaman granted Irfan's bail after hearing on a rule issued on January 27 this year filed by Irfan Salim seeking bail in the attempt to murder case.
Lawyer Sayeed Ahmed Raza argued for Irfan while Deputy Attorney General Dr Md Bashir Ullah represented the state.
Sayeed Ahmed Raza told journalists that Irfan was facing a total of five cases - attempt to murder, arms, liquors, walkie-talkies, and Yaba pills.


