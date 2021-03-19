Minority persecution increases during AL rule: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that persecution against minorities increases in the country whenever Awami League government comes to power.

Fakhrul has expressed deep concern over the terrorist attack on the minority community in Sunamganj in an official statement on Thursday.

Referring to terrorist activities in Nawabi village of Habipur union in Shalla upazila of Sunamganj the BNP Secretary General said, "For several years, the ruling party has been attacking minorities, setting fire to their houses and temples and seizing their property. Sunamganj incident was a part of this continuous persecution process," he added.

Terming this attack ominous Fakhrul Islam said, "Religious freedom of the people in this country has been endangered. The government has not been able to maintain communal harmony and has also failed to provide people security."

"One after another attacks on innocent people have been taking place due to the indifference of the government" said the BNP leader.

"Those, who are brutally attacking the minorities, are the enemies of mankind," BNP Secretary General condemned the vandalism of houses of the Hindu minority community by miscreants in Sunamganj.







