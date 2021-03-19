DPDC’s 12-day door-to-door  service starts

Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) has launched a 12-day service programme for its consumers to solve their electricity related problem at their doorsteps.

"All 36 customers' zones will get the prescribed service of DPDC through 12 special VANs in next 12 days except Friday, however, it (VAN) will go to the doorsteps of the consumers to provide services," DPDC Managing Director Engr Bikash Dewan told at a press conference on Thursday at the DPDC board room. He said it is a gift to the consumers of DPDC to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







